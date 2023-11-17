Draymond Green Suspension Supported By Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr has publicly supported the five-game suspension leveled against Draymond Green. "He took it too far. Draymond was wrong. He knows that. It's a bad look, and the five games are deserved," Kerr said Thursday night. Green picked up the longest suspension of his career after putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold earlier in the week. Three other players, including Gobert, received $25,000 fines but no suspension. The severity of Green's behavior, plus his history of "unsportsmanlike conduct" contributed to the length of his ban.

"I don't have a problem with [Green] trying to get Rudy off of Klay … but he's got to let go. He hung on for six, seven seconds. It was a terrible visual for the league, for Draymond and for everybody. Draymond has to find a way to not cross the line. I'm not talking about getting an ejection or a technical, I'm talking about a physical act of violence. That's inexcusable. We have to do everything we can to give him the help and assistance he needs to be able to draw that distinction between being an incredible competitor … but he can't cross that line. He crossed it the other night, for sure," Kerr added. Green was most recently suspended after stomping on Domantas Sabonis during the 2023 playoffs.

Shaq & Antonio Brown React To Green's Ejection

Furthermore, Green's ejection elicited a variety of reactions from around the NBA and beyond. Shaq had a hilarious response to the sight of Green putting Gobert into a chokehold. The Hall of Famer's response came during Inside The NBA's half-time segment. After the team had discussed Clippers-Nuggets, they turned to Shaq. The self-described "best musician in the NBA" proceeded to remix the show's theme song (Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out") to reflect Green's actions, instead singing "Mama Said Choke You Out".

Meanwhile, Antonio Brown also weighed in on the situation. "Draymond Green in Antonio Brown" was the simple post that the former NFL star made on X, formerly Twitter. Brown is likely alluding to the notion that both men are/were "unfairly targeted" or demonized by their respective leagues. Brown, due to his position on the offense, was never given the label of being a dirty player. However, he does believe himself to have been essentially run out of the league for his on- and off-field antics.

