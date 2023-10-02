Shaq Doubles Down On His Status As The Greatest Athlete Rapper, Still Shows Love To Damian Lillard

NBA Legend, entrepreneur, DJ, rapper, TV personality, the list of Shaquille O'Neal's occupations is incredible. His reputation precedes him and he is one of the most likable celebrities and people on the planet. While Shaq is certainly one of the greatest NBA players ever, he believes he is the best at one of his other many talents. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Shaq talked about a few topics, one of which is his rapping career. For those who do not know, when he was dunking all over his opponents, he was also bodying beats. A year after he was drafted by the Orlando Magic, The Diesel was rapping on the side.

His first full project, Shaq Diesel, was put out in 1993. Then, just a year later, he released Shaq-Fu: Da Return. That album boasted impressive features from Method Man, Redman, and others. It took a while before getting back into it, but, lately, he has been a DJ for the past few years. He also dropped a fire verse with California rap duo, Coyote in early September. With all of this experience and abilities, he believes he is the best athlete-rapper of all time.

Here Is Proof Of Shaq Being The Best Athlete-Rapper

In the interview, Shaq acknowledges plenty of other athlete-spitters including Damian Lillard. However, when he hears others chattering about other talents, he needs to remind everyone who is the G.O.A.T. "It's all competition for me, so when I hear other people that say, 'I'm a better athlete-rapper than Shaq,' I gotta step up." He continues, "I know who the number one is. Ima always say myself is number one, but they got a lot of the guys out there that are coming."

What are your initial thoughts on Shaquille O'Neal saying he is the best rapper from any professional sport? If you disagree, who do you think is better than him? What is your favorite Shaq track? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the sports and music world.

