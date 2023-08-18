Dame D.O.L.L.A. Enlists Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross & More On New Album “Don D.O.L.L.A.”

For those of you who may not know, for years now, Damian Lillard has been making music under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A. Overall, his projects have been incredibly solid. He has gotten features from some of the biggest names in rap, including Lil Wayne. This kind of star power is just further proof that Dame has a lot of talent. In fact, some have dubbed him the greatest NBA rapper ever. Some will give this designation to Shaq, although Dame’s album craft cannot be understated.

As it stands, Damian Lillard is going through some issues as it pertains to the Portland Trail Blazers. He is looking to be traded, however, the team is refusing to do so. Overall, it is a bad situation, and fans are waiting to see how things go. That said, fans were looking forward to his new album Don D.O.L.L.A. as it was presumed there would be lots of answers for us to dive into. Today, the project dropped on streaming services, and it is filled with a ton of features that fans should be excited about.

Dame D.O.L.L.A. Is Damian Lillard

Throughout this project, you will hear Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, and others. Additionally, you get a feature from Jordin Sparks, who is someone we don’t hear from a lot these days. Overall, Dame has provided us with 15 new tracks. Although some rap fans may not like Lillard’s style, it is worth exploring. Moreover, the features are enough to keep you entertained for the entirety of the album’s runtime. Overall, it is just a solid effort from someone who continues to improve their craft.

Let us know what you think of the album, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists in the world.

Tracklist:

Lillard University I Ain’t Perfect Noble ft. Rick Ross & Sy Ari Da Kid The Way It Goes Don D.O.L.L.A. ft. Rexx Life Raj Mike Breen ft. Brookfield Duece & Yxung Rell Da One ft. Lil Wayne Cabo ft. Sy Ari Da Kid Is It You ft. Ivory Scott, Cristina Mackey, & King Sis Long Live Free ft. Mozzy Paid In Full ft. Tobe Nwigwe My Daddy’s Son Judgement Day Back Home ft. Ivory Scott Giant ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Jordin Sparks

[Via]