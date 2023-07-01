Damian Lillard is reportedly “pretty close” to joining the Miami Heat, according to the most recent reporting in his trade saga. According to Aaron J. Fentress, Miami has offered three first-round picks, guard Tyler Herro, salary filler, and potentially a young player. “If you don’t want Herro, you just have to find someone to take Herro and give you another first-round pick. Then you’re at four firsts and, then, at least one young player and salary filler, and maybe two young players,” Fentress explained.

Damian Lillard formally requested a trade on July 2, citing the Miami Heat as his preferred destination. However, with Lillard not holding a no-trade clause, the Blazers have been steadfast in seeking the best deal for the team. This has been a problem for the Heat, who haven’t been wowing the Blazers with their Tyler Herro-centric offers. Meanwhile, Lillard’s agent has reportedly been contacting prospective Lillard suitors and telling them to back off. Reportedly, Aaron Gordon has told teams that they would get an “unhappy” version of Lillard if he was sent to a team other than the Heat. But where does the trade as a whole leave the Blazers in terms of leadership?

Henderson Ready To Lead

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 12: Scoot Henderson #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers poses for a portrait during the 2023 NBA rookie photo shoot at UNLV on July 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

In the case of Scoot Henderson, the #3 pick in this year’s draft, Lillard’s departure is not the end of the world. “If he [Damian Lillard] leaves, I’m going to just embrace that. I’m going to embrace being the point guard for the team. And that comes with practice. I don’t have my spot guaranteed; I know that. My goal is to get better every day at practice and get better game by game,” Henderson told The Ringer.

It’s a mentality that Henderson has carried with him ever since he donned the Blazers cap last month. Furthermore, it’s something that was echoed in advice he got from Steph Curry. “He told me it’s hard to find that every single season and every day. But it’s something that great players do. They say great players get bored of doing the same thing over and over again, and that’s what it’s going to have to be for me. I’m going to find a joy in it, somehow. Whether it’s one year from now, five years, whether I’m blessed to get 10 years, 18, whatever LeBron James has or whatever, I’m going to find a joy in it.”

[via]