Per The Oregonian, the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat are “pretty close” to finalizing a deal that would send Damian Lillard to South Beach. According to Aaron J. Fentress, Miami has offered three first-round picks, guard Tyler Herro, salary filler, and potentially a young player. Previously, it was reported that the Blazers had no interest in acquiring Herro. Furthermore, it was believed they were looking for four first-rounders and two impact players.

While Fentress notes that they are closing in on a deal, it’s likely that a third team will need to be involved in the trade to complete it. As Fentress noted, “If you don’t want Herro, you just have to find someone to take Herro and give you another first-round pick. Then you’re at four firsts and, then, at least one young player and salary filler, and maybe two young players.” To visualize that further:

Portland Gets: 3 firsts, salary filler, young player from Miami + 1 first, young player from Team 3

Miami Gets: Damian Lillard from Portland

Team 3 Gets: Tyler Herro from Miami

Who Could Complete The Damian Lillard Trade?

PORTLAND, OREGON – MARCH 14: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts to a call during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Moda Center on March 14, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. The New York Knicks won 123-107. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

That begs the question – who could help finalize this blockbuster trade? In previous reporting, teams like the Pistons and Nets have been floated as potential partners. The Pistons definitely have the young talent to potentially give the Blazers a second player. They would also be able to give up a first-rounder as early as 2025. However, the question remains as to whether Detroit would be willing to give up a piece of the young core the team is building. The reverse is somewhat true for the Nets. They have a lot of draft capital, but minimal young players to give away.

Well, what about out west? The Timberwolves have some draft capital, but no young players that you’d exactly call impact additions. The Thunder is currently running a very young roster. Furthermore, they would benefit from another shooting threat like Herro. Additionally, the team has as many as four 2024 first-rounders. Essentially, the Lillard trade is so very complicated, primarily because the one player the Heat is willing to trade is the one person Portland doesn’t want. However, despite all the talk about the trade potentially taking months, we could be looking at a resolution sooner than we expected.

[via]