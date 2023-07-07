Damian Lillard formally requested a trade on July 2, citing the Miami Heat as his preferred destination. However, with Lillard not holding a no-trade clause, the Blazers have been steadfast in seeking the best deal for the team. This has been a problem for the Heat, who haven’t been wowing the Blazers with their Tyler Herro-centric offers. Meanwhile, Lillard’s agent has reportedly been contacting prospective Lillard suitors and telling them to back off. Reportedly, Aaron Gordon has told teams that they would get an “unhappy” version of Lillard if he was sent to a team other than the Heat.

This has led to something of a stalemate. The Blazers are demanding “best offers” only from prospective trade partners will Gordon is trying to force a move to Miami. However, returning to Miami, the Blazers have essentially gone on record to say that either the Heat up their offer or find a third team to add to the trade if Herro is a dealbreaker asset. This has led to the Pistons and Nets joining the trade talks. However, things have gotten a little clearer as the Blazers have revealed what sort of compensation they are looking for.

Blazers Want Multiple Firsts, Multiple Players

PORTLAND, OREGON – MARCH 19: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers eyes the basket before shooting a free throw during the third quarter against the LA Clippers at the Moda Center on March 19, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. The LA Clippers won 117-102. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

According to Aaron Fentress of Oregon Live, “The Blazers, according to NBA sources, are seeking in the neighborhood of four first-round picks and two quality players.” This sounds like an equitable package for what they would be giving up in Lillard. However, 1) it’s bad news for the Heat and 2) it almost guarantees that this will be a three-team deal.

So firstly, why is it bad news for the Heat? Simple – the Heat really don’t have the roster to give up multiple players. This is especially the case if the Blazers don’t have any interest in Tyler Herro. Maybe there would be interest in Kyle Lowry. However, Miami would likely want to keep him. Furthermore, why would Portland trade for a point guard when they have Scoot Henderson? That ties into the second point as well. There are few teams in the league who would be willing to give up two players in order for someone else to get Damian Lillard. It’s almost impossible to put together a trade that feels like would be accepted by all parties.

Portland gets: Kyle Lowry, Mikal Bridges, 2024 1st (MIA), 2026 1st (MIA), 2027 1st (PHX), 2029 1st (DAL)

Miami gets: Damian Lillard

Brooklyn gets: Tyler Herro

However this trade eventually comes about, it’s going to be absolutely wild.

