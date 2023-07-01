Steph Curry is making the most of his offseason, especially on the links. In June, Curry participated in The Match alongside Klay Thompson. However, the pair were thoroughly outplayed by the duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Furthermore, the event was marked by a video of Curry’s Golden State teammate Draymond Green completely failing to shotgun a beer.

However, July marked Curry’s turn to showcase his drinking prowess. Curry was in Lake Tahoe for the American Century Classic, an annual celebrity golf tournament. At the time of writing, Curry is early in his first round. However, that’s not why everyone’s talking about him. Curry was out and about on Thursday, mingling with the crowd. Per a video from Fox40‘s Kirsten Moran-Keller, Curry was walking the rope, distributing shots of his Gentleman’s Cut whiskey to fans.

Curry Does Shots, Dishes Advice

Steph Curry pouring shots and taking them. Giving fans of a taste of his Gentleman’s Cut whiskey 👌 pic.twitter.com/TkEvPaKSQn — Kirsten Moran-Kellar (@kirstenlizmoran) July 13, 2023

However, handing out whiskey shots isn’t the only thing that Curry has been up to. He’s also been dishing out some advice for NBA rookies. According to an interview The Ringer, Scoot Henderson, drafted third-overall in 2023, recently got some advice from the three-point maestro. Obviously, Henderson is having an more interesting preseason than most. Drafted as the future of the Blazers, he is also contending with the potential loss of franchise cornerstone, Damian Lillard. Lillard, of course, is currently pushing for a trade to the Miami Heat. While the Blazers have been reluctant to make a move happen, sources indicate that the two sides are getting closer to reaching an agreement.

“He told me it’s hard to find that every single season and every day. But it’s something that great players do. They say great players get bored of doing the same thing over and over again, and that’s what it’s going to have to be for me. I’m going to find a joy in it, somehow. Whether it’s one year from now, five years, whether I’m blessed to get 10 years, 18, whatever LeBron James has or whatever, I’m going to find a joy in it,” Henderson said. Curry is entering his 15th season in the league, but is still finding time to help out the next generation.

[via]