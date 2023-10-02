Chrisean Rock & Her Sister Tesehki Fight With Natalie Nunn & Woah Vicky On “Baddies East:” Watch

Chrisean Rock is someone who has gone viral numerous times at this point. Overall, some fans love her, and others are just fed up of the antics. Right now, most people are focused on her thanks to the fact that she just had a child with Blueface. However, she is also a central figure in Baddies East, which has been airing its latest episodes. On Sunday night, fans got to see the latest episode of the show, in which Chrisean was getting into it with the likes of both Natalie Nunn and Woah Vicky.

Below, you can see some of the antics that involved Woah Vicky. As Chrisean explains, she didn't appreciate some of the things that Vicky liked on social media. As a result, she wanted to fight the social media star. However, instead of trying to get at Vicky herself, she ordered her sister Tesehki to hit Vicky. In the end, Tesehki refused, and it became a whole thing. Moreover, Chrisean took some flack from social media users as she admitted at one point that she didn't care that she was pregnant, in regards to a potential fight.

Chrisean Rock & Tesehki Take On Woah Vicky

It was your typical Baddies East fight, and fans are definitely appreciated of Tesehki for being the person to deescalate the situation. Meanwhile, as far as the Natalie Nunn fight was concerned, it was definitely a lot more involved. As we reported, it involved Chrisean and Tesehki going at Nunn for unfollowing the former on social media. Nunn continued to antagonize the sisters and eventually, they both threw something at her head. Nunn then tells them to get off her show, and finally, things come to a crawl.

The Natalie Nunn Situation

Needless to say, Chrisean Rock and her sister are doing their best to make their presence felt on Baddies East. Whether or not that is for the best, still remains to be seen. If anything, their presence will lead to come truly great ratings. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

