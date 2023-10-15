Chrisean Rock’s Sister Tesehki Fights Her Friend, Woah Vicky Gets Punched On “Baddies East”

The drama continues among the cast of Baddies East. A new episode premieres tonight, and based on various previews, things pop off. In one clip, the tension appears to surround Woah Vicky, who's seen being chased and then hit multiple times. It's not the first time Vicky's gotten into it with the cast, as she's had beef before with Chrisean Rock and her sister, Tesehki.

In a previous episode, Chrisean Rock confronted her for liking shady Tweets about her relationship with Blueface, who she just welcomed her first child with. While Vicky denied intentionally upsetting her, Chrisean wasn't having it. She encouraged Tesehki to hit her, as she couldn't herself since she was pregnant. Tesehki refused, however, claiming that it wasn't the right thing to do. Unfortunately, it looks like other cast members feel as though Vicky is fair game, as the devout Christian is said to get her "a** whooped for Christ" in tonight's episode.

Chaos Ensues On Baddies East

The drama doesn't stop there, however. Tesehki is also seen getting into a fight with Chrisean's friends. Mariahlynn then jumps in, and Chrisean tells her to stay out of it and mind her own business. According to her, her friends were simply defending her as she claims that Tesehki threatened to hit her while she was pregnant. In a different preview, the ladies are seen traveling to Philly, where another fight ensues after Natalie Nunn encourages the group to squash any lingering beef. Viewers also get to see performances from Chrisean and Tesehki.

Clearly, it doesn't look like tension among the cast will be dying down any time soon. Will you be tuning in for the new episode of Baddies East? How do you feel about the cast's antics this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

