Chrisean Rock And Natalie Nunn Exchange Heated Words On “Baddies East”

Natalie Nunn hasn't been on the best of terms with Chrisean Rock as of late. The duo got into it on an episode of Baddies East recently, and things got pretty ugly. Chrisean's sister Tesehki hurled insults at Natalie, and she threw them right back at her. It escalated from there, and it started to look like Tesehki was ready to throw hands. Instead, Chrisean threw a water bottle at Natalie, which nearly hit her in the face.

As Tesehki walked away and called Natalie a "meatball," Chrisean approached Natalie and told her that she couldn't fight. Natalie said "sure," noting that she certainly wouldn't be fighting her, likely referring to the fact that she was pregnant at the time. Despite this, they exchanged some heated words. The situation appears to surround Natalie unfollowing Tesehki on Instagram, which the Baddies Star insists just wasn't that big of a deal. Clearly, Tesehki doesn't agree.

Read More: Chrisean Rock And JackBoy Feud After Rapper Compares His Domestic Violence Allegations To Her And Blueface

Natalie Nunn Tells Chrisean Rock To "Shut The F*ck Up"

This is far from the first time the sisters got into an altercation on the show, however. In a recent episode, Chrisean took aim at Woah Vicky for liking shady Tweets surrounding her relationship with Blueface. Since she was pregnant, she told her sister to hit her on her behalf, but Tesehki refused. As Vicky continued to apologize, Chrisean kept urging her sister to escalate the situation. Tesehki said it wouldn't be worth it, and Chrisean threatened to get involved herself. This led to some backlash from fans, who thought it was irresponsible for her to try to get into a physical altercation while pregnant.

Nunn opened up about the situation during a recent Instagram Live, claiming that she was over Chrisean's antics. She called the Crazy In Love star out for always insisting she has more clout than everyone, refusing to add her to the stream. Natalie additionally said it was bogus of Chrisean to try to fight her while she was pregnant, as obviously she wouldn't have because it's against the law. What do you think of Chrisean Rock, Tesehki, and Natalie Nunn getting into it on Baddies East? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

Read More: Natalie Nunn Refuses To Add Chrisean Rock To Her Livestream: Watch

[Via]