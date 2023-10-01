Tesehki & Natalie Nunn’s Messy Beef Continues On “Baddies East”: Watch

Every woman who appears on Zeus' Baddies shows is given her fair 15 minutes of fame – usually for coming to physical blows with another girl. As with most reality shows, some cast members appear in a less flattering light than others. On the latest season of Baddies East, which just began in September, it seems to be Chrisean Rock's big sister, Tesehki, who's the bad guy.

Due to her appearances on the "Lit" rapper's Cr*zy In Love series, viewers are familiar with Tesehki's typically aggressive nature. Early on in the show, rock let producer Natalie Nunn know that she had her reservations about sharing the spotlight with family, particularly because she was pregnant at the time, and didn't want to risk a physical altercation harming her baby. Ultimately, though, the sisters saw past their differences and Rock co-signed Tesehki joining her. Unsurprisingly, the siblings appear to be at the centre of most of the drama we've seen so far.

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Sister Tesehki & Natalie Nunn Get Into Yelling Match On “Baddies East” This Week

Chrisean Rock's Sister Calls Natalie Nunn a "Meatball" on Baddies

In a preview released earlier this week, Nunn and Tesehki get into a yelling match before the former kicks the latter off of her show. Prior to Sunday's (October 1) new episode, another teaser revealed that Rock's sibling calls the 38-year-old a "meatball a** b**ch" in front of the camera, among other things. "She's a clown, she's like, goofy as f**k," the new Baddie spouted off to her co-stars while riding on the bus.

As Tesehki enjoys her moment in the spotlight thanks to her stint on Baddies East, her little sister has given us an exciting update on Chrisean Jr. in real time. Earlier this weekend, the Baltimore native shared that the weeks-old infant will have hernia surgery in the coming days after her baby daddy, Blueface, traumatically exposed their son's health issue to the world. Read everything Rock had to say at the link below and check back later for more updates on Natalie Nunn and her Baddies.

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Son Having Hernia Surgery This Weekend, She Confirms

[Via]