Chrisean Rock’s Son Having Hernia Surgery This Weekend, She Confirms

Things have been unusually quiet on Chrisean Rock's end this weekend, and we now know why. On Saturday (September 30), during an Instagram Live stream, the 23-year-old confirmed that she'll be taking her nearly one-month-old baby boy to have surgery on his hernia. The medical scare was kept tightly under wraps following the little one's birth. When an inappropriate photo landed on his dad, Blueface's Twitter page, Rock had no choice but to be vulnerable. Though she's been scared and overwhelmed by the situation, she seemed to be in good spirits while giving an update to her followers yesterday.

"I don't want y'all at the hospital when I go," the Baltimore native told those tuning in. "'Cuz my fans, y'all really be finding me and s**t. I mean, y'all cool but y'all ain't that cool. Don't keep up with me like that," Rock continued. After she was unknowingly filmed misusing her baby carrier at Walmart, it's understandable that she wants privacy at this time. However, many remain concerned about the wellbeing of Junior, especially so early on in his life.

Chrisean Rock Goes Live with an Update on Her Baby Boy

While drinking from a red solo cup, the Baddies cast member shared, "My baby gotta go through this procedure. Very good spirits about it. It was a hell of a process though!" Apparently, Rock met with several doctors, and more than once thought Junior would be having surgery when really, she was just undergoing a consult for his hernia. "It just kept dragging," the "Lit" rapper recalled. "I met with so many f**king doctors bro. I was getting irritated with my d**n self, like bro, I just want my baby fixed."

While Chrisean Rock continues to learn the never-ending lessons that single motherhood has been throwing at her, Blueface has been pouring his energy into taking care of his first family with Jaidyn Alexis. Earlier this weekend, the California-born entertainer took to Twitter to express an interest in building "generational wealth" with his high school sweetheart. Read what else Blue had to say at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

