Chrisean Rock Responds To People Claiming Her Son Has Fetal Alcohol Syndrome

Chrisean Rock and her newborn child have been a huge story online as of late. Overall, this has not been for the best of reasons. In fact, some people are making some wild assumptions about Chrisean Jr. based on some very short videos. For instance, a Twitter user named Nyla Lauren recently came out and provided "evidence" that the child may have fetal alcohol syndrome. They said this based on what the child looks like, and the sound of its cry.

“I hate to be that person, but it really looks like Chrisean’s baby has fetal alcohol syndrome,” they said. “He has literally every physical characteristic, including the folds in the corner of his eyes, small eyes, drop nose, open mouth, extra large low set ears, etc. [...] Here is the sound of Blueface and Chrisean’s baby crying. People are saying it sounds like cri-du-chat syndrome, but high pitched crying can also be caused by alcohol withdrawal in infants. My goal is only to raise awareness in hopes Chrisean will see it and get the baby tested.”

The Theory

Chrisean saw this thread and decided to speak out. In the video below, you can see that she notes how the doctors didn't say anything to her, and that if there was an issue, they would have already brought it up. “My baby is healthy. They would have told me if he had symptoms,” she said. “He’s healthy bro. Just ‘cause that picture wasn’t that cute doesn’t mean [inaudible] you can post my baby on the internet. That shit is wild. Now my baby father is bitter. He doing bitter shit now because I liked some shit about my ex being the baby’s father. But I’m only doing shit because that hurt. Fuck you.”

Chrisean Rock Responds

At this point, she is probably sick and tired of people coming at her like this. However, with Chrisean and Blueface engaging in online antics, these criticisms will likely never end. Let us know your thoughts on this situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the entertainment world.

