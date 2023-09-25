Chrisean Rock & Blueface’s Baby Is “At Risk & Needs [To] Be In A Hospital,” Wack 100 Says

September may be the most emotional month of Chrisean Rock's life so far, and things are only growing more chaotic as concern for the wellbeing of her infant son grows rapidly. Followers of the 23-year-old were shocked to see her outside and back to business as usual so soon after giving birth, both with and without her namesake in tow. Though she initially declared that Junior is completely healthy, we now know that the young boy is suffering from a hernia, which doctors have reportedly been monitoring.

Virtually everyone with an online presence has been witness to the drama, and many of them are speaking out with their opinions. Rock already clapped back at Keke Palmer this morning (though she's since apologized), and now, she's in the middle of a scuffle with Wack 100. Over the weekend, the industry executive wrote a post expressing his desire to see Chrisean Jr. receive proper medical care. "While you guys are laughing at Rock, this man's baby is suffering," the 44-year-old said of Blueface.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Brushes Off Keke Palmer’s Emotional Reaction To Her Son’s Hernia News

Blueface Co-Signs Message About His Son Being At Risk

"No way a real hospital allowed this child to leave their supervision," he continued. "This ain't [Zeus], this is real life. Blueface can't find the child to get the baby proper care. This baby is at risk and needs [to] be in [the] care of a hospital now," Wack further demanded.

That post has since been taken down from his profile, but on Monday (September 25), he hinted at having some tea on the new mother that could ruin her. "[Chrisean], say my name one more time and I'ma let the world know why I never f**ked with you," he publicly threatened her.

Read More: Tasha K Refutes Wack 100’s Sexual Relationship Claims During Adam22 Interview

Wack 100 Threatens to Expose Chrisean Rock

"#TryMe... Don't ever in life call me gay behind wtf you and him got going on," Wack 100's message to Chrisean continued in his caption. "You know why I don't f**k [with] you. It's three of us with the content. Mention my name again with some BS and I'ma expose the real. Now I'ma go on 'bout my day." What kind of dirt do you think Wack allegedly has on Blueface's co-parent? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]