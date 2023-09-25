Tasha K Refutes Wack 100’s Sexual Relationship Claims During Adam22 Interview

As Cardi B continues to demand nearly $4M from Tasha K after the blogger defamed her, Tasha seems unbothered as she continues to spill tea about others in the public eye on her platform. The 41-year-old took a break from her Unwine with Tasha K series to make an appearance with Adam22 on No Jumper, at which time she addressed rumours started by industry executive Wack 100 that they've slept together. Not only was she horrified by the gossip, but the embattled content creator also had some tea to spill about Wack as revenge.

According to Tasha, the first time she ever heard of 100 was after leaking R. Kelly's jail records, when he attempted to investigate her. "His ex-girlfriend, who I guess he cheated on his wife with, hit me," the Florida native recalled. "She was like, 'I'm the one who took that picture of him, you know, laying on his diabetes belly and his a** was up.' She says she put three fingers in his a**," the YouTuber alleged. "We got the Winos calling him three-finger Wack," she additionally bragged.

Tasha K Denies Sleeping with Wack 100

Apparently, Wack also once showed up at Tasha's workspace and spoke about potentially getting an office next to hers. "What am I supposed to be scared of you? Ni**a I will come outside and let you do whatever you wanna do to me and then I'm gonna have them crackers waiting on your a**," she threatened the 44-year-old.

Elsewhere on the No Jumper podcast, Adam22 and Tasha K got to talking about everything currently unfolding with Chrisean Rock and Blueface. According to the Unwine host, the Baltimore native is a "trainwreck," who she doesn't think people would continue to watch if she turned her life around. Read all that Tasha had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

