Blueface & DJ Akademiks Beefing Because Rapper Slept With Podcaster’s Girl, Wack 100 Alleges

Just when Blueface finally makes good with his second baby mama, Chrisean Rock, the 26-year-old finds himself feuding with another public figure. Of course, there's the drama unfolding between him and Jaidyn Alexis that went down on Twitter this past weekend, but according to Wack 100, the MILF Music founder is also in hot water with DJ Akademiks. The pair have had their issues in the past, but this time around, it seems the father of three has the Off the Record host more heated than ever before after sleeping with his girl.

Wack dropped by the No Jumper podcast to chat with Adam22 about the situation, at which time he also spilled some tea on Ray J's sexual history. "Ak's hating on Blueface 'cause Blueface knocked his broad down," the industry executive dished in a new clip. "That's it! 'Cause you notice how he came out of nowhere with it?" Wack asked the host. "The Chey girl?" Adam inquired. "I ain't gonna tell you which one," his guest replied.

Wack 100 Spills Blueface and Akademiks Tea on No Jumper Podcast

"Bro, it goes down like that," 100 told the No Jumper personality, who seemed to be in disbelief. "I watched Ray J hit LeDainian Tomlinson's wife when he was still at the Chargers," he dished. "Motherf**kers can't tell me nothing! I done seen the best of the best get hit... So whatever Ak had to say about Blueface – Ak, that's my brother – but now we got to clear it up and let people know why you so butthurt." According to Wack, the "Thotiana" rapper wasn't aware that the woman in question was spending time with the radio host. When Akademiks went through her phone, he found receipts that led him to lash out.

When DK Akademiks finds himself in the news, it's usually because the blogger has found himself at odds with one of the many artists he reports on. Blueface is just the latest name to appear on his list of enemies, though Yung Miami, SZA, and Chloe Bailey have all been targeted by him in recent months too. On the bright side, he and Vic Mensa appeared to put that past behind them when they linked up for the first time since their heated confrontation. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

