Akademiks Tempts Fate, Calls Erykah Badu “Ran Through”: Watch

Akademiks’ name is running wild through the news cycle today (August 9) for a multitude of reasons. There’s the confirmation that Tory Lanez leaked information about his shooting trial with Megan Thee Stallion from a judge at sentencing yesterday. We’ve also seen his hateful comments about a number of women in the music industry. To the “Cash S**t” hitmaker, Ak urged her to hit him with a lawsuit. Elsewhere, he’s been throwing shade at Erykah Badu. Of course, she’s been known to cause her haters a great deal of karmic retribution in the past.

While streaming on Rumble, the Off the Record host came across a comment encouraging “The Healer” to “work [her] magic” on Akademiks after news of the Lanez leak went public. As HipHopDX notes, the embattled media personality was obviously triggered by the discourse. He quickly turned his attention to finding flaws in Badu. “I never f**ked with Erykah Badu after she was tryna come on my show and be funny,” Ak ranted after reminding us of the time she compared him to a Tom & Jerry character in 2017.

Akademiks’ Next Victim? Erykah Badu

“B**ch, I don’t f**k with you after that. Ni**a, wassup now? What we finna do? B**ch, you a old-a** h*e, just keep getting f**ked by all these young ni**as,” he continued. “How many rappers done ran through you?” Ak then asked, seemingly referencing Badu’s former romances with The D.O.C., Common, Jay Electronica, and Andre 3000. Afterward, he even went so far as to accuse the 52-year-old of attempting to hook up with the late XXXTENTACION.

Akademiks’ wrath doesn’t stop there. Earlier this month, he lashed out at Chloe Bailey over her sultry cover of Gunna’s “fukumean.” As you may recall, the R&B vocalist was romantically linked to the YSL artist before his RICO arrest last spring, and Ak doesn’t approve of Bailey’s attempt to slide back into his life now that he’s back with a hot new album. Read everything the podcaster had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

