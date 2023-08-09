Tory Lanez Lawyer Claims Rapper Leaked Court Docs & Medical Info To Akademiks: Report

The saga surrounding the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion ended on Tuesday afternoon after a judge handed down a 10-year sentence to Tory Lanez. In the past two years since the shooting took place, there have been a number of narratives surrounding what happened last night. Meghan Cuniff remained diligent in her reporting through the courtroom. Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks often provided fans with insight through his livestreams where he’d recap each day of trial and provide his own analysis. However, Ak’s access to medical records and court documents has raised questions.

During a livestream yesterday, Meghan Cuniff revealed that DJ Akademiks’ actually obtained these exclusive documents from Tory Lanez. “The judge found that Lanez leaked it to Akademiks. I’m like, ‘well, Lanez own lawyer said that.’ They described that’s how it happened in the documents. So, and look, I can respect that he doesn’t want to ever reveal who gave him that document. He shouldn’t have to do that,” she said in the clip.

Akademiks Responds

In response to Meghann Cuniff’s claims, Akademiks vehemently denied that Tory Lanez provided him with any sort of information. The Off The Record host explained that he has reliable sources that he wouldn’t expose but insisted that it wasn’t anyone from Tory’s team that reached out to him. Additionally, he denied that the judge determined that Tory leaked court documents because it would’ve led to a worse sentence. He also said that Meghan Cuniff reached out to him in hopes to land an interview for her recent article titled “The History Of Tory Lanez’s False DNA Claims From DJ Akademiks To Casey Anthony’s Expert.”

Cunniff’s claims relate to Akademiks’ assessment of the DNA prints on the gun. Although the report stated that the DNA tests were inconclusive, Akademiks said that Tory’s DNA wasn’t found on the weapon at all. Ultimately, it led to an explosive back-and-forth between Megan Thee Stallion and Akademiks. Meg claimed Ak was trying to spread lies about her before he fired back, suggesting that her and Roc Nation are playing a “PR game.” We’ll keep you posted with any other information surrounding the case. Check out Akademiks’ response above.

