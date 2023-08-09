Boosie Badazz Reacts To Tory Lanez Sentence

Boosie Badazz has always been vocal online when it comes to various topics concerning other artists. Overall, this has included the Tory Lanez trial. Although Tory was originally convicted back in December, he was only sentenced yesterday. This sentence was a huge one as he will now be going to prison for 10 years. Of course, this has led to numerous reactions online. Some say Tory got off easy, while others believe this is too harsh of a punishment. No matter what, it is a very polarizing topic.

In the eyes of Boosie, Tory actually got off very easily. Boosie harkened back to his own experience here, saying that in his home state, the punishment would have been a whole lot more severe. “I think he came out good, bro,” Boosie said. “I don’t know how California work. I think he’ll only do five [years] — that’s state time. Shit… in Louisiana, that n**** woulda did 40, n****. A crime on a woman? Highly televised? 40, n****. No cap.”

Read More: Boosie Badazz Claims That Kodak Black Was In Protective Custody In Prison

Boosie Badazz Speaks Out

Boosie reacts to Tory Lanez's 10-year sentence pic.twitter.com/7wp6Li13US — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 8, 2023

Additionally, Boosie went on to say that Tory probably won’t serve much time anyway. Instead, he will serve about a third of his sentence and come out stronger than ever. “I think state time, you only do nothing but half,” Boosie stated. “Five years. He’ll do three years, a lil’ paper, he be back out, stronger than ever … You can’t take his talent away, bro. He’ll be back.” Overall, it remains to be seen how much time Tory will actually have to serve. It seems as though 8.5 years is the number floating around. Although, this could certainly change.

With Tory going to prison for a decade, his fans are outraged. That said, there are those on the opposite side, who feel vindicated and satisfied. Let us know what you think of the sentence, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Calls His Son “Fine & Mature,” Fans Claim He’s Sexualizing Him