Boosie Badazz Claims That Kodak Black Was In Protective Custody In Prison

Boosie Badazz and Kodak Black have been going back and forth for weeks now. Their beef dates all the way back to Kodak announcing he had a new song with 6ix9ine coming soon. Before the track was even released Boosie was already making his issues with the whole concept known. In an Instagram rant about the situation, Boosie explained his feelings. “That n*gga Yak f*cked me up,” the 40-year-old told his viewers. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes f*cked up right now, I know the state of Florida f*cked up right now.” Kodak didn’t seem to take much issue with his concerns, posting a simple middle finger to his Instagram story in response to Boosie and others who had issue with him teaming up with 6ix9ine.

Eventually the song, which is called “Shaka Laka” was released. Kodak Black made the live debut of the song during a performance at Rolling Loud festival. That hasn’t stopped discussion surrounding the song though, mainly from Wack 100. After initially sharing the story of how he made the collaboration possible, he came back and explained Kodak’s reaction to Boosie’s backlash. “He said, ‘sh*t, Wack, I done been to jail. Sh*t, I was in jail. This n*gga went to jail and the first 24 hours, he had his Rolls Royce truck up for sale.’ He said, ‘Maybe, that n*gga need to go do a verse.’ That’s what Yak said,” Wack 100 stated. “He said, ‘Maybe, he need to go do a verse for somebody.’”

Boosie Badass Strikes Back At Kodak Black Again

Now in a comment made under that very same Instagram post, Boosie is firing back. “BG SAY HE WAS ON PC TOO,” he commented, implying that Kodak Black was under protective custody while in prison. Many fans took Kodak’s side in the comments. “Why wouldn’t he go to PC? he’s a millionaire that’s how niggas end up dead trying to hard to be real,” says one of the top comments. “He famous. Beyond his control. Boosie ain’t never been that famous he wouldn’t know,” says another.

