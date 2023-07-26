Boosie Badazz Says He Has “Nothing To Say” About 6ix9ine After Kodak Black Collab

Boosie Badazz says he has “nothing to say” about 6ix9ine following the controversial rapper’s collaboration with Kodak Black. Boosie previously called Kodak out for having “no morals or principles” for collaborating with 6ix9ine on their new song, “Shaka Laka.”

“Got nothing to say bout 69 he doing what he pose to do!!” Boosie wrote on Twitter, Tuesday. When the post was shared by No Jumper, plenty of fans took issue with Boosie’s stance. “First the n***a said it was wrong now he cool with it? Make up yo damn mind,” one user wrote. Another commented: “At this point bro just hating on the goat Kodak for making easy millions.”

6ix9ine At Made In America Festival

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 01: Tekashi 6ix9ine attends Made In America – Day 1 on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

As for Boosie’s original criticism of Kodak’s decision to join forces with 6ix9ine, he ranted about “Shaka Laka” on Instagram Live, last week. “That n***a Yak fucked me up,” he said at the time. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes fucked up right now, I know the state of Florida fucked up right now. This n***a ain’t got no morals, don’t got no principles. Damn. Thought that little n***a wasn’t like that, bro. N***a ain’t no street n***a, at all. Damn. Fucked me up.” He concluded: “N***a hurt me with that one, fucked me up. Don’t care how much money you give.”

Boosie Shares His Take On 6ix9ine

Got nothing to say bout 69 he doing what he pose to do‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) July 25, 2023

Kodak didn’t address the criticism publically, but Wack 100 recently appeared on No Jumper and detailed his reaction behind the scenes. “He said, ‘s**t, Wack, I done been to jail. S**t, I was in jail. This n***a went to jail and the first 24 hours, he had his Rolls Royce truck up for sale.’ He said, ‘Maybe, that n***a need to go do a verse.’ That’s what Yak said,” Wack 100 stated. “He said, ‘Maybe, he need to go do a verse for somebody.’”

