Shaka Laka
- Music6ix9ine Denies Paying Kodak Black $1 Million For Feature On "Shaka Laka"Apparently, their collaboration came about as a promotional opportunity for a vape company that financed the whole thing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMath Hoffa Calls Out Kodak Black For 6ix9ine CollaborationMath Hoffa says that Kodak Black sold out by working with 6ix9ine.By Cole Blake
- MusicBoosie Badazz Says Kodak Black's $1M Paycheck For 6ix9ine Collab Only Makes His Situation WorseBoosie has made his thoughts on Kodak Black's collab with 6ix9ine clear.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine: Is It Time For Hip Hop To Forgive & Forget?Tekashi 6ix9ine's rap sheet is laden with controversies, but he's aiming for a comeback with high-profile collaborations.By Michael Fernandez
- MusicBoosie Badazz Says He Has "Nothing To Say" About 6ix9ine After Kodak Black CollabBoosie Badazz says 6ix9ine is just doing what he's supposed to be doing.By Cole Blake
- MusicKodak Black Fires Back At Boosie Badazz For Criticizing 6ix9ine CollabWack 100 reveals Kodak Black's response to Boosie Badazz following his collab with 6ix9ine. By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Performs "Shaka Laka" Verse At Rolling LoudBlack gave fans the first live performance of his 6ix9ine collab.By Ben Mock