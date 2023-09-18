6ix9ine Denies Paying Kodak Black $1 Million For Feature On “Shaka Laka”

6ix9ine, Kodak Black, and Yailin La Mas Viral came through with one of the most controversial collabs of the year with "Shaka Laka" back in July. Moreover, that backlash has nothing to do with the song itself and everything to do with the Kodak feature. Many expressed their distaste for the Florida artist working with Tekashi, who received an eternal "anti-snitch" stamp from most of the rap world. Another topic of conversation was Yak's $1 million paycheck for it, which the rainbow-haired rapper denied came from him directly in a new interview. Apparently, their link-up was all to promote a vape brand that put up all the money for the release.

"Yeah, I didn't pay him," 6ix9ine told the interviewer when they asked about the million-dollar verse. "There's a whole company called Fum, right? There's whole videos, pictures, bank statements. Literally, there's videos online of this company saying 'Listen, this is a collab song for our vapes.' They're holding a check, taking a picture with it, it's everywhere. 'Yo, 6ix9ine paid a million dollars for Kodak.' No, it was their song, they paid the million dollars.

Read More: Kodak Black Beefs With 1090 Jake Over 6ix9ine Collab

6ix9ine Reveals Financing Behind "Shaka Laka"

"They had an idea," 6ix9ine continued. "Like I said, music doesn't excite me; creating does. They wanted it to be a success. I said 'Listen, I can make it happen.' That's how they wanted it, you know what I mean? They wanted noise, they want the controversy, they wanted their vapes in the video. You put the money behind it, and you get what you ask for." What's more is that Wack 100, his manager, also boasted about the million dollars and promoted it on social media.

Meanwhile, people are still referencing the track and trash-talking both artists for it, albeit for different reasons. Maybe you don't hear it on the aux very often, but no matter the case, they stirred up a lot of conversation and attention with it. Such is the formula for the "GUMMO" provocateur, and we'd be shocked if this is the last instance of it. With that in mind, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on 6ix9ine and Kodak Black.

Read More: Math Hoffa Calls Out Kodak Black For 6ix9ine Collaboration