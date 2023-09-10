Math Hoffa Calls Out Kodak Black For 6ix9ine Collaboration

Math Hoffa slammed Kodak Black for working with 6ix9ine during an interview with VladTV on Saturday. When asked about the duo's “Shaka Laka” track, Hoffa accused Kodak of selling out.

“Integrity for sale,” he remarked during the interview. “You put this image out there, and your art is a representation of you. I kinda agree with Boosie on this. You sold your ass for a million dollars.”

Kodak Black Performs At Rolling Loud

He continued: “Like, somebody could come to you with a price and probably have some fun with you in a dark room. You know what I mean? It’s fucked up. But if you stand for something, you stand on it. I don’t give a fuck what type of money is offered. You stand on it.” Check out the hip-hop commentator's full take on Kodak Black and 6ix9ine below.

Math Hoffa Calls Out Kodak Black

Math Hoffa is far from the first person to take issue with Kodak Black working with 6ix9ine. Boosie Badazz took aim at the rapper on the final verse of his recent song, “Ungrateful.” On the track, he remarks that Kodak's “street cred is gone” amongst further insults. Similarly, Maino also shared a disappointed, although unsurprised response to the song. “I’m just saying, I don’t think nobody cares,” Maino told Angela Yee on Way Up. “I mean, I’m not surprised at what no rapper does. When you’re talking about morals and principles that’s supposed to be based around a street code… I mean, listen, we’ve seen rappers do whatever they wanted to do, do things that they shouldn’t do. It don’t even matter to me at this point. Nobody cares. People gon’ do what they gon’ do, like, regardless. I ain’t even got no opinion about it, it’s whatever."

