Wack 100 Boasts $1 Million Check For Kodak Black For His 6ix9ine Collab

Among the more controversial collabs in the rap world this year came courtesy of 6ix9ine and Kodak Black’s song “Shaka Laka,” which also features Yailin la Mas Viral. Moreover, a lot of people expressed disappointment in (and anger towards) Yak for teaming up with a “snitch” on wax. That being said, a feature is a feature, and the Florida MC got one heck of a paycheck as a result. Furthermore, Wack 100 (who put these two together) recently showed off the $1 million check that Kodak got for his contributions. After picking it up at a First Horizon bank, the music executive took to Instagram to stand by the team-up and gloat in the process.

“FOR ALL YALL THINKING @kodakblack is CAPP’n NAW,” Wack 100 wrote. “IMA STAND IN A GAP FOR THOSE THAT STOOD FOR ME. @mamaheliveagain2.0 THIS MAN SHOWED UP FOR WACK RESPECTFULLY GET OFF THAT BULLS**T WITH HIM. WEVE ALWAYS BEEN GOOD LETS KEEP IT THAT WAY. AND SHOUT OUT TO @fumeavapors MY NEW BUSINESS PARTNERS WHO DID EXACTLY WHAT WE AGREED TO… TO THE REST FOLLOW YOUR MIND DO WHATS BEST FOR YOU… NOW SHUT IT TF UP THAT FIRST BAD WAS REAL 2 MORE CAME AFTER THIS!! #Valley #PFunk #WESTUP #[100 emoji]ENT.”

Read More: Boosie Badazz Says He Has “Nothing To Say” About 6ix9ine After Kodak Black Collab

Wack 100 Flexes On Haters With $1 Million Check For Kodak Black’s 6ix9ine Song

During a conversation with Adam22 on No Jumper, Wack 100 explained how he got the song together. Basically, he explained that it was a lot of backtracked conversations, patience, and a whole lot of money (which we now see is very true). Elsewhere in their conversation, he also revealed what Kodak Black had to say to Boosie Badazz, who trashed him for collaborating with 6ix9ine. “He said, ‘S**t, Wack, I done been to jail,'” Wack began. “‘S**t, I was in jail. This n***a went to jail and the first 24 hours, he had his Rolls Royce truck up for sale.’ He said, ‘Maybe, that n***a need to go do a verse.’ That’s what Yak said. He said, ‘Maybe, he need to go do a verse for somebody.’”

Meanwhile, that particular beef is still firing up. On the other hand, the rainbow-haired rapper is facing a few legal speed bumps at the moment concerning unpaid credit card bills. He definitely knows that somewhere within his reach, there’s cash to spare, so we’ll see how that pans out. In the meantime, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on 6ix9ine, Wack 100, and Kodak Black.

Read More: Tekashi 6ix9ine: Is It Time For Hip Hop To Forgive & Forget?