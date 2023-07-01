Wack 100 Explains How He Got Kodak Black Onto 6ix9ine’s New Song

Everybody in the rap world is talking about the controversial new collaboration between 6ix9ine and Kodak Black “Shaka Laka.” Now on a new episode of No Jumper, Wack 100 is explaining his role in the collaboration. The podcast makes it clear that 6ix9ine has been seeking out a feature from a high-profile rapper for a while. Wack 100 is quick to elaborate on how he delivered it. While the story is brief it features a number of hoops he had to jump through in order to secure Kodak’s performance on the song.

The resulting track is called “Shaka Laka” and it dropped over the weekend. Because of 6ix9ine’s reputation as a snitch, many in the rap world took issue with Kodak Black’s participation in the song. None were louder than Boosie Badazz who posted an entire social media rant sharing his objections. “That ni**a Yak f**ked me up,” Boosie began his rant. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes f**ked up right now, I know the state of Florida f**ked up right now.” He went on to say that Kodak had “no morals” and “no principles.”

Wack 100 Set Up Kodak Black And 6ix9ine Song

6ix9ine drew some serious attention to the numbers his new track is doing this morning. While the track only has a few hundred thousand streams on Spotify, the accompanying music video has racked up over 7 million views on YouTube. Earlier today the rapper posted screenshots of his video having the same amount of views as Travis Scott’s new song. Scott’s track “K-POP” was highly anticipated and features two of the biggest stars in the music industry The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. With “K-POP” already clearing 13 million streams on Spotify the differences in numbers did get some fan’s attention.

Over the weekend Kodak Black gave “Shaka Laka” its live debut. He performed his verse from the track during his set at Rolling Loud Miami. What do you think of Wack 100 getting Kodak Black onto 6ix9ine’s new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

