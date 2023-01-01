6ix9ine Misses Court Date, Could Have To Pay Out

The controversies seemingly never stop for 6ix9ine. Over the weekend the rapper released his new song “Shaka Laka” which saw him teaming up with Kodak Black. The song attracted a lot of negative attention, primarily from those upset that Kodak would work on a song with an artist who has been labeled a snitch. Just this morning, 6ix9ine again popped up this time calling out industry blackballing. He claimed that his new song is just as popular as the new Travis Scott track “K-POP,” which also features two of the biggest stars in the music industry Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. The comparison of their two music videos, which had the same amount of views at the time, sparked discussion among fans.

Now according to AllHipHop, there’s more bad news for the rapper. They reported that 6ix9ine recently no-showed for a court appearance that related to unpaid credit card bills. Since he failed to show up, the company is asking the judge in the case to default on the amount owed. That could end up being bad for the rapper, who reportedly owes almost $120k on the card. That could be on top of money he reportedly owes to streaming company Stremusic. After they paid the rapper $2 million for shows and promotion, he failed to deliver. The resulting lawsuit is still ongoing.

6ix9ine Skips Out On Court Date

While 6ix9ine’s new song only had a few hundred thousand streams on Spotify, it has over 7 million views on YouTube. The disparity has fans talking about whether or not there are some industry tricks being deployed against the rapper. Kodak Black made the live debut of the song during his performance at Rolling Loud Festival Miami over the weekend.

All of this comes after 6ix9ine teased fans with a potential return to trap music. On his last album, he made a notable shift into the sounds of reggaeton that not all of his fans were feeling. What do you think of 6ix9ine missing a court date in his most recent legal drama? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Maino Shares His Apathetic Thoughts On The 6ix9ine & Kodak Black Collab

[Via]