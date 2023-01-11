court case
- MusicSleepy Hallow's "The Breakfast Club" Interview Canceled Over Safety Concerns, Rapper Claims"I thought I was innocent until proven guilty," Sleep Hallow says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTory Lanez Superfan Threatens Megan Thee Stallion Outside CourtIt wasn't her first viral rant of the day. By Lavender Alexandria
- Music6ix9ine Misses Court Date, Could Have To Pay Out6ix9ine has even more legal trouble to deal with.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music"Disrespectful" Texts From YNW Melly To His Mother Read In CourtTexts between Melly and his mother were allowed as evidence.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMichael Jackson Molestation Allegations Will Officially Go To TrialMichael Jackson's molestation allegations will be subject to trial after a new ruling. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSlowthai Pleads Not Guilty To Two Rape ChargesSlowthai has plead not guilty to the two rape charges made public last month.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicT.I. Wins Small Victory In Court Against Woman Who Says He Held Gun To Her HeadThe rapper and his wife were sued after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun.By Noah Grant
- MusicYNW Melly Murder Case: What We KnowFrom collaborating with Kanye West to ending up behind bars, we're detailing the murder case that threatens the career of YNW Melly. By Caleb Hardy
- Pop CultureT.I. Reappears In Court For OMG Girlz Vs. OMG Dolls CaseT.I. is fighting the toy company MGA for a second trial.By Madison Murray
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors Appears In Court, Charges RemainThe plot thickens.By James Jones
- RelationshipsTyrese Ordered To Pay $650k In Custody HearingThe actor's pockets are about to get a lot lighter.By Noah Grant
- MusicMeek Mill Calls Out Texas Court: "No Regard For Black Life"The rapper was responding to some distressing news out of the lone star state.By Noah Grant
- LifeYFN Lucci Reportedly Refuses To Testify Against Young ThugThe beef between Young Thug and YFN Lucci is at the center of a legal battle, and the latter isn't turning on his foe.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAfroman Reacts To Police Suing Him After Raiding His HomeHe used his security footage of the raid for music videos and merch. Police were allegedly looking for narcotics, but didn't find anything.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTasha K Apologizes To Cardi B After Losing Appeal In $4Mil CaseIn a five-page decision, the appeals court sided with Cardi and the blogger will have to fork over millions.By Erika Marie
- LifeXXXTentacion Verdict: 3 Suspects Found Guilty Of First-Degree MurderThe fourth suspect, Robert Allen, testified against his former friends and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.By Erika Marie
- LifeMystikal Wants Gag Order In Rape Case: ReportHe's pleaded not guilty to rape and false imprisonment. He had another rape case tossed out in 2020, and also served time for sexual battery.By Erika Marie
- LifeBoosie Badazz Thinks Tory Lanez Lost Case Because Courts Side With WomenHe says he knew Tory would be found guilty because he's never seen a domestic violence case where the man won over a woman.By Erika Marie
- GossipTory Lanez Sentencing Delayed, May Not Happen Until April: ReportHe was set to learn his fate next week, but a new report claims Lanez could be waiting much longer.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Moving Penis Enlargement Lawsuit To MediationThe Queens MC motioned for all parties to convene and try to settle this case before its July 2023 start date.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipTory Lanez Lawyer Allegedly Accuses Legal Consultant Of Recording HearingAfter being searched, he called it "one of the messiest and ghetto trials I ever witnessed."By Erika Marie