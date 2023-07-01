The newest developments in the ongoing YNW Melly trial are beginning to come in. Yesterday the judge once again denied a push from Melly’s lawyers for a mistrial and the court proceedings are moving forward. According to HipHopDX another motion denial created more awkward moments for Melly. His defense team tried to prevent the reading of texts between him and his mother because they were disrespectful in nature. ““There are a number of mothers on the jury who may be inclined to convict just because they have heard irrelevant, unrelated conversations between Mr. Demons and his mother,” his lawyer claimed. Unfortunately for Melly, it didn’t work and the text messages were introduced as evidence.

YNW Melly’s mother has been an interesting element of the ongoing trial. The much publicized detail of one of the victims sister having threatened Melly’s mom has been widely talked about. After the threat made on social media was introduced as evidence in the trial, Melly’s mom was reportedly given a bodyguard. Though the court ruled that was enough security for now the Judge also agreed to heighten her security if it becomes necessarily.

YNW Melly’s Texts Read Out In Court

#YNWMelly’s defense attorney objected to the presentation of text messages between the rapper and his mother in court Wednesday. “He’s calling her the b-word and all sorts of manner of disrespect,” David Howard said. pic.twitter.com/VEDIM0UIcG — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) July 12, 2023

Developments in the YNW Melly trial had been happening rapidly over the course of the past week. There will be at least a short lapse in breaking news. The trial is expected to be delayed until next week due to an illness in the court. Experts anticipate that the trial will last at least another month. This current delay certainly won’t do anything to help things move any faster in the mean time.

While all of this is goin on YNW Melly continues to get a major influx in streams of his music. Their unfortunately titled “Murder On My Mind” has over 900 million streams and is quickly approaching 1 billion. His track “Suicidal” also recently crossed the 500 million stream milestone on the platform. What do you think of disrespectful texts from YNW Melly to his mom being ruled admissible as evidence? Let us know in the comment section below.

