Day 12 of YNW Melly’s trial for double murder brought to light some interesting revelations and allegations, as reported by live streams and correspondent Bryson “Boom” Paul. Moreover, his colleague Treveon Miliak Glass testified on the witness stand, informing prosecutors of some potentially meaningful claims. According to Glass, he, the rapper, and the two men he stands accusing of killing, YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser, went to a studio session together. Then, he saw the three of them leave in a vehicle after cutting the 12-hour session short due to tiredness. Furthermore, Glass apparently went to Melly’s home, fell asleep, and heard of the shooting when he woke up.

According to Glass, when he later saw YNW Melly at Fredo Bang’s house, he wore different clothes to what he wore in the studio session. Overall, these may be damning claims, especially considering that he confirmed the Florida MC’s identity in security footage of him entering the vehicle in question. However, Glass’ testimony was also marked by a strange thread pulled by the prosecutor questioning him. Glass was repeatedly asked about his marijuana consumption and said he smoke about twice a day, and ended his testimony by maintaining that he didn’t smoke before his testimony, but that he should’ve.

YNW Melly’s Friend Questioned About Smoking Weed

In terms of other details that came about during this session, Glass’ time in court saw another bump. During recess, he texted and talked on his phone while the jury wasn’t there, which the defense remarked to Judge John Murphy III. Upon inquiring about these conversations, Glass explained that he spoke to his brother for reasons unrelated to the trial. While his testimony may prove crucial to the prosecution and defense’s arguments, to see an interrogation so centered around an innocuous personal habit paints a bad light for the court’s treatment of YNW Melly’s case.

Meanwhile, lead detective Mark Moretti also took the stand. He claimed that the location of the shooting raised concerns after speaking to the Melly and Juvy’s mothers and YNW Bortlen. Also, he revealed Snapchat messages from the 24-year-old artist to former girlfriend Mariah Hamilton sticking by Bortlen’s side. In addition, the prosecution attempted to prove their theory that Fredo Bang picked Melly up after the murders, bringing up an alleged text message he sent Melly the morning after the shooting. “Miramar fl 33029 I’m On my way! Right now blood,” Fredo allegedly wrote. The court also prohibited the jury from seeing the vehicle the murder allegedly took place in. For more updates on the YNW Melly trial tomorrow, stick around on HNHH.

