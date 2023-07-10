It was reported last week that YNW Melly’s double murder trial will likely go on for at least another month. The 23-year-old has been behind bars on accusations of killing his two friends – YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser – in 2018. Nevertheless, he’s consistently maintained his innocence. Melly’s trial so far has been filled with ups and downs. At this time, it’s hard to say whether the embattled artist will walk away a free man, or face the death penalty for his alleged crimes.

As Vibe reports, the internet continues to speculate about what the Florida native’s fate will be. Of course, some people are bypassing taste completely with their discourse. For instance, @betonline_ag is offering a $100 Freeplay to one lucky winner who comments under a recent Instagram post with their opinion on whether Melly is guilty or not. “Bet on @ynwmelly’s trial at the link in @BetOnline_ag’s bio and get a sign-up bonus of up to $1,000,” the company further urged viewers.

Read More: YNW Melly Trial Expected To Last Another Month

Guilty or Innocent?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag)

As expected, the comment section has filled with reactions, some of them insisting that Melly is responsible for his friend’s deaths and others siding with the “Murder on my Mind” hitmaker. “No way y’all got odds for bro freedom 😂😂😂😂,” one person responded to the post on Sunday (July 9). “He literally made a song admitting it 😂,” another pointed out.

Speaking of his music, as Bryson “Boom” Paul reports, Melly’s streaming numbers have consistently increased since his trial began in June. This week there was a 1.2% growth, marking 143,445 new monthly listeners. While still impressive, it’s actually the accused killer’s lowest increase as of late.

Read More: Drake & Kevin Gates Are Latest Rappers To Be Name-Dropped In YNW Melly Double Murder Trial

YNW Melly’s Streaming Numbers Continue to Climb

Have you been helping to run up YNW Melly’s music amid his double murder trial? If yes, let us know which of his songs is your favourite in the comments. For more hip-hop/pop culture news updates, tap back in with HNHH again later.

#YNWMellyTrial: As week four of the trial begins, @YNWMelly monthly listeners have continued to increase weekly. This week monthly listeners increased by 1.2%, with 143,445 new monthly listeners — his lowest weekly increase since the trial began — in a week.



He is increasing… pic.twitter.com/jE50p4wJG5 — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) July 10, 2023

[Via]