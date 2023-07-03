Since it’s one of the most high-profile crime stories in hip-hop right now, it’s natural for the YNW Melly case to bring him some significant attention. Previously, we reported some remarkable increases in streams amid the Florida MC’s trial for double murder. Within just a week of his court proceedings beginning, his Spotify monthly listeners went up by almost 800K, whether those are all new listeners or old ones revisiting him. Moreover, it’s hard to divide what percentage of these listeners are listening to him more than once, if they listened to him last month, and so on. What we do know is that Melly has a lot of eyes and ears on him right now as his case develops.

Furthermore, the most recent reports on his Spotify listener base reflect similar numbers that are unlikely to decrease anytime soon. The 24-year-old’s monthly listeners saw another increase of 5.4% from last week to this one. Once at 11,296,243, now YNW Melly has 11,906,390 accounts tuning in every month. That means that more than 600,000 people presumably joined in on his discography.

YNW Melly Gains More Monthly Listeners On Spotify

Still, when it comes to the trial itself, we have a bit of a break right now when it comes to its developments and discoveries. The court is currently adjourned in the YNW Melly case, returning to session on Monday, July 10 after about a week of pause. Regardless of this gap, there are still plenty of moments, big or small, to analyze surrounding the “Mixed Personalities” artist’s fate. For example, one of the most curious recent happenings in court was the reference to various rappers, pictures of whom were presented by prosecutors as evidence for unclear reasons.

Meanwhile, another recent development occurred when a detective spoke on whether the shooting Melly’s accused of was a drive-by. Apparently, the rapper tried to stage one, and the detective fought back against that attempt. However, investigators did not find his DNA in the vehicle he allegedly shot his victims in. As such, it remains a murky aspect of the trial. For more news and the latest updates on YNW Melly, log back into HNHH.

