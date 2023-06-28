YNW Melly is currently on trial for the alleged double murder of YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy. Of course, this incident took place all the way back in 2018. Since that time, Melly has actually been in jail and has awaited trial. Now, the trial is finally here and a lot is being brought to light. Although this trial has been confusing at times, new witnesses are coming in to try and paint a picture. Overall, yesterday was a productive day in court as we heard from forensics experts who surveyed the crime scene.

Perhaps the biggest revelation had to do with some of the DNA evidence, or lack there of. In the Instagram post below from Neighborhood Talk, it was reported that YNW Melly’s DNA could not be found in the jeep on the night of the alleged double murder. Moreover, he didn’t have any gun residue on his hands that night. However, it was revealed that they were able to find his DNA on the door handle to the car, although investigators only found this evidence a month ago.

Today in court, investigators are taking to the stand to discuss the trajectory of the bullets. Originally, Melly had claimed that Sakchaser and Juvy died in a drive-by. However, based on the testimony of forensics experts, it would appear as though the shots came from close range and within the vehicle itself. This reporting comes from Bryson “Boom” Paul, who has been live-tweeting from within the courtroom.

At this juncture, the trial still has a long way to go. From there, the jury will have to deliberate which will subsequently lead to a guilty or not-guilty ruling. If convicted, YNW Melly could face the death penalty, making this a particularly unique case. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

