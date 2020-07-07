double murder
- MusicYNW Melly Offers A Message To Fans Amid Trial DelayMelly is grateful right now.By Alexander Cole
- LifeYNW Melly Jurors May Remain Anonymous In RetrialThe prosecution's request comes after YNW Bortlen was arrested for witness tampering earlier this month.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYNW Melly Hit With A New Witness Tampering ChargeMelly's chances to beat his case could be in trouble now.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYNW Melly Once Again Denied Bond As New Trial Date ApproachesMelly won't be allowed home before the start of his trial in October.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYNW Melly Returns To Court To Seek Bail For Double Murder TrialMelly is looking to go home for the first time in 4 years.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYNW Melly Trial: Prosecutors Confirm They Will Seek RetrialThe Broward County State Attorney’s office reportedly informed NBC of their decision.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYNW Melly's Text Messages Read In Court, Rapper Told Peezy Gambino "I Did That" After Double MurderAfter one of Melly's attorneys fell ill last week, the judge cancelled proceedings until today (July 17).By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYNW Melly Trial Hit With Delays Amid Illness In The CourtThe YNW Melly trial will pick back up next week.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYNW Melly Trial: Rapper's DNA Reportedly Not Found In Jeep The Night Of ShootingYNW Melly remains on trial. By Alexander Cole
- CrimeYNW Melly Denied Mistrial In Double-Murder CaseThe YNW Melly trial has been full of twists and turns. By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Appears In Court As Double-Murder Trial Kicks Off: Where To StreamMelly is the first person to be tried under new state laws from Ron DeSantis which make his chances of being sentenced to the death penalty higher than ever before.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeYNW Melly Co-Defendant YNW Bortlen Arrested For Violating Bond Release: ReportThe co-defendant in the rapper's upcoming double murder case has been arrested after violating the terms of his pre-trial release. By Madusa S.
- CrimeYNW Melly Confessed To Murdering His 2 Friends: ReportYNW Melly reportedly confessed to killing YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in a video recording from 2018.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeYNW Melly To Remain Behind Bars Until 2021 As Court Date Is SetAdditionally, a man who reportedly knows Melly was shot last week because of his relationship with the rapper.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYNW Melly Offers Update On His Freedom: "It's Time To Jump"YNW Melly says he's coming home soon after spending the last year-and-a-half in jail on double murder charges.By Alex Zidel