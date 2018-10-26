YNW Melly’s defense lawyers aren’t going down without a fight. Nevertheless, the prosecution is making it tough on them by continuing to bring forward troubling evidence against the accused killer. A judge prohibited the jury from looking at the vehicle where YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser lost their lives. However, the state has still been allowed to share text messages sent from Melly to his mother, Jamie King, as well as friends and affiliates around the time of the double murder and beyond.

Court resumed in Broward County on Monday (July 17), with Bryson “Boom” Paul continuing to provide live updates. According to the journalist, more of the 23-year-old’s texts were read this morning. Among them was a brief conversation between Melly and Peezy Gambino on October 26, 2018. “Are you ok?” the latter asked. “I did that 🤫,” the former responded. The prosecution ended their examination with Detective Moretti, with defense lawyer Stuart Adelstein beginning his cross-examination immediately after.

More of YNW Melly’s Messages Read in Court

#YNWMellyTrial: On Oct 26, 2018, Peezy Gambino said to @YNWMelly: “Are you ok?”



Melly replied: “I did that.” With shhh emoji.



Prosection ends examination with Det. Moretti at 9:10 AM ET.



Defense’ Stuart Adelstein begins cross-ex at 9:11 AM ET.#ynwmelly #melly — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) July 17, 2023

As Law & Crime reports, Melly’s legal team previously verbally motioned for a mistrial last Wednesday (July 12). They chiefly expressed concerns that the texts being read by Det. Moretti and others and “destroying” their client’s image. The presiding judge denied their request, and after a lunch recess, one of the Florida native’s lawyers asked to go home due to illness. The trial was then cancelled for the remainder of the week, with a plan to resume proceedings this morning. While they’re definitely making more progress than the YSL RICO trial, it’s been said that Melly could be in court for a few more weeks still.

Before the unexpected pause in YNW Melly’s double murder trial last week, we heard one of the embattled rapper’s friends testify against him. According to the prosecution’s witness, the “Murder on My Mind” hitmaker changed clothing from the time he was last seen with his alleged victims to when he arrived at Fredo Bang’s house later that night. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

