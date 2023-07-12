Many fans are currently tapped into the ongoing YNW Melly trial. Overall, this is a massive trial as it could determine the fate of Melly’s life. The prosecution is seeking the death penalty in the case, which means the stakes are higher than usual. Moreover, Melly is being accused of double murder, which is extremely serious. He has been in custody for almost five years at this point, and the trial has gotten very testy. The prosecution and defense have had their fair share of wins and losses, with some of the proceedings going viral online.

Throughout the last few weeks, the prosecution has been questioning witnesses on the stand. Overall, this includes a steady stream of detectives, family members, and friends. For the most part, these witnesses have been cooperative, although, on some occasions, that has not been the case. After a week off due to July 4th, the Melly trial is back this week. However, it is already being suspended until Monday. According to the Sun Sentinel, it is because Melly’s lawyer Raven Ramona Liberty got sick.

YNW Melly Trial Has Been Full Of Storylines

“There’s nothing anybody can do about it,” the judge explained. “You’re sick. You’re sick.” Now, both the prosecution and the defense will have a couple of days to really think about their arguments going forward. Of course, there are still plenty of witnesses left to take the stand. Furthermore, they have to do closing arguments before the jury is tasked with a very tough decision. Ultimately, this is just yet another roadblock in what has been a less-than-smooth trial.

There remains a developing story with twists and turns at every corner. That said, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. Additionally, let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section down below. We’re sure there are some polarizing opinions on all of this.

