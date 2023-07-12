YNW Melly is currently on trial, accused of killing two of his friends, YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser. The murders took place in 2018, and Melly has been in jail since 2019 for his alleged crimes. His trial continued today, and this morning his defense moved for a mistrial. According to Bryson “Boom” Paul, the team claimed that Melly’s character is being called into question amid the public legal battle. “We ask that the court put a stop to this,” David A. Howard told the judge. Judge John Murphy reportedly denied the defense’s motion.

The ongoing trial has been fairly controversial. Melly’s defense claims that the two men were killed in a drive-by shooting, which experts have called unlikely. According to a testimony by detective Sgt. Christopher Williams last month, the alleged victims’ gunshot wounds point to shots being fired from within the vehicle. If Melly is found guilty of the alleged murders, he will be facing the death penalty.

Melly’s Defense Says His Character Is Being “Tainted”

There is some evidence currently stacked in Melly’s favor, however. Investigators were unable to find his DNA inside the murder vehicle back in 2018. Further, no gunpowder residue was found on Melly’s person on the night of the alleged murders. According to earlier reports, as of yesterday YNW Melly’s mother Jamie King now has her own security. Law & Crime’s Terri Austin says that King was allegedly threatened online by the sister of one of the victims.

A testimony earlier this week by a friend of Melly’s, Treveon Glass, puts the 23-year-old at the home of rapper Fredo Bang the night of the alleged murders. According to Glass, Melly was wearing different clothing than what he was seen wearing in surveillance footage previously shown to jurors. Melly’s trial has continued to spike the rapper’s streaming numbers. People have even started placing bets online as to whether he’ll be found guilty or not. Regardless, the trial has been a hotly debated one, with stakes remaining high for the accused.

