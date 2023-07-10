YNW Melly is back in court today (July 10). The latest prosecution witness to take the stand is the Florida native’s friend, Treveon Glass. As Yahoo News reports, Glass was in the same recording studio as Jamell Demons and the two men he’s been accused of killing (YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser) on the night of their deaths. While on the stand he recalled watching the trio get into a Jeep and drive away together. Hours later, word of Melly’s associates’ deaths began circulating. This is when Glass says he saw the 23-year-old at fellow rapper Fredo Bang’s house.

The outfit the “Murder on My Mind” rapper wore when leaving the studio was different than the one he had on at Bang’s, the witness told the court this afternoon. Elsewhere in his testimony, Glass confirmed Melly’s identity in a video that shows him entering the driver’s seat of the vehicle where Juvy and SakChaser tragically lost their lives. When his friends left the studio, Treveon says he and a group went to Demons’ home in Miramar. Here he fell asleep around the same time that prosecutors claim the embattled rapper killed his friends.

YNW Melly is Back in Court Today

To this day, the gun used to shoot Juvy and SakChaser hasn’t been recovered. Melly’s defense lawyers maintain that he wasn’t in the vehicle when the killings took place. However, phone data shows that at least his mobile device was. The jury was recently prohibited from seeing the Jeep first-hand before making their decision, which is likely weighing heavy on their minds as the young recording artist is eligible for the death penalty.

At the same time as YNW Melly’s friend was testifying against him, fans at home have been placing online bets on his double murder trial’s verdict. At least one online website is offering several promotions in connection with the accused killer’s case including a sign-up bonus of up to $1,000. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

