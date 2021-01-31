YNW
- SongsYNW Melly, YNW BSlime, & Ynw4L Tell A Thug's Love Story On "772 Love, Pt. 3 (Your Love)"This is his first single since 2022, as Melly is still in his lengthy court battle. By Zachary Horvath
- CrimeYNW Melly Allegedly Hid From Police In A SuitcaseYNW Melly reportedly went to great lengths to hide from law enforcement.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeJudge Denies YNW Melly's Team's Motion For MistrialMelly's defense moved for a mistrial this morning.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeJury In YNW Melly Trial Prohibited From Viewing Alleged Murder VehicleJudge John Murphy sided with YNW Melly's defense.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYNW Bortlen's Trial To Begin In OctoberThe trial will begin on October 2, 2023.By Caroline Fisher
- NewsYNW Melly Checks In With Queen Naija On "Pieces"It's become hard to tell if YNW Melly is a rapper or strictly crooner. By Yoni Yardeni
- MusicYNW Bortlen Proves The Cold Never Bothered Him With New Single "Iceee"Fresh off of celebrating his birthday weekend, YNW Bortlen is riding high off the recent release of his frosty new single "Iceee."By Keenan Higgins