YNW Melly, YNW BSlime, & Ynw4L Tell A Thug's Love Story On "772 Love, Pt. 3 (Your Love)"

Still incarcerated since February 2019, Florida rapper and auto-crooner YNW Melly will go back on trial in March. The Gifford native was accused of murdering two of his former crew members YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy. Authorities are having a hard time figuring out if he is guilty or innocent. All the proof you need is the constant retrial dates and mistrial back in July of 2023.

Lyrics in his devilish and melodic hit "Murder On My Mind" are what had people assuming he is responsible. Numerous rappers, including Boosie Badazz and Fredo Bang, believe Melly is being screwed by the courthouse and the law. However, he remains in custody for now. Until then, Melly is dropping music.

Listen To "772 Love, Pt. 3 (Your Love)" By YNW Melly, YNW BSlime, & Ynw4L

This song does not have any potential to be used against him as this sees Melly go R&B. "772 Love, Pt. 3 (Your Love)" is part of a series that began near his introduction to the game in 2017. 772 is the telephone area code near Vero Beach where Melly was raised. These songs are love stories and this one details how distant Melly feels from his woman. Also joining him are fellow YNW mates BSlime and 4L.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hey, baby, I'm BSlime, it's nice to meet you (It's nice to meet you)

I saw you from a mile away, it's great to see you (It's great to see you)

You lookin' bad but I can tell that you a diva (That you a diva)

I break your back and I put you on new freezer (Put you on new freezer)

I'll teach everything, bae, I could be your teacher (I'll be your teacher)

You can be my everything or you can be my eater (You can be my eater)

