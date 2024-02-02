SZA Delivers Label Executives Top Dawg & Punch The Billboard Visionary Award

There's every indication that 2024 will be a huge year for Top Dawg Entertainment. Despite Kendrick Lamar moving on from the label after releasing all of his studio albums on it, they still have a stacked roster of talent. Earlier this week during a special 10th anniversary show for Isaiah Rashad's Cilvia Demo a document they passed out made the rounds online. The document claimed that new projects were coming out from nearly every single artist on the label. It even included projects from three brand-new artists, though their names were blacked out.

Only two of the albums they've confirmed are currently known about. The first is SZA's which many fans suspect is her previously announced SOS deluxe edition LANA. Earlier this week, Schoolboy Q announced his new album Blue Lips which drops in early March. It's his first studio album since 2019's Crash Talk. Other big TDE artists like Doechii, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and more are also expected to drop new projects this year. During a ceremony earlier this week, SZA paid tribute to the label's founders who set up the potential for all of this in the first place.

Read More: SZA's "SOS" Becomes Longest Running #1 R&B Album

SZA Gives Top Dawg And Punch A Visionary Award

Top Dawg and Punch, who founded Top Dawg Entertainment in 2004, are the newest recipients of the Billboard Visionary Award. For the presentation they got one of the label's defining artists, SZA, to give a speech and she didn't disappoint. “I was just talking to Punch the other day about how much vision he had to have to see what he saw in me with no credentials,” she began.

“I really was looking insane and behaving insane and refused writers and all these things, and he believed in me. People would come to him and tell him he should change how I look, or I should be doing these kind of beats or working with these writers, and he didn’t change a single thing about me," her speech continued. What do you think of SZA's speech while giving an award to Punch and Top Dawg? What new TDE release are you most excited for this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is SZA's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]