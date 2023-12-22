SZA Flaunts Bikini In New Photo Dump, Addresses "Lana" Demands

SZA fans have been anxiously awaiting Lana, the deluxe edition of SOS, ever since she announced it back in September. When the hitmaker took to Instagram to tease some potential album art last week, a lot of fans thought she had unveiled the project's release date. In a few of the photos, she was seen sporting a jersey with the number 15 on it. This led some to believe that Lana would drop on December 15.

Obviously, December 15 has come and gone, with no Lana in sight. This has left countless supporters disappointed, and they continue to beg the Missouri songstress to drop it. While it remains unclear when SZA plans to finally unveil Lana, she's provided fans with a fun photo dump in the meantime. In her latest carousel, she's seen posing in a bikini in a couple of flirty mirror selfies, flexing in some cozy airport attire, and more. "To crash out is to grow," she captioned the post.

SZA's Latest IG Post

Plenty of fans are flooding SZA's comments section with compliments, but others have taken the opportunity to demand the deluxe edition of SOS. So many fans have expressed outrage that she felt it was necessary to issue a disclaimer, reminding followers that she herself never claimed the project would be unveiled on December 15. "Don’t make me regret telling y’all ab sh*t lol," she began in the comments section of her IG post. "I never said anything was coming out on the 15th . Y’all made that up n got mad at me 😂 RELAX . I love you 🫶🏾."

It looks like for now, fans will have to wait a bit longer to hear Lana, but at least they have some fun selfies to keep them entertained. What do you think of SZA's latest photo dump? Are you looking forward to Lana? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

