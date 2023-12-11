SZA Teases "Lana" With Cover Art Options Celebrating "SOS" 1-Year Anniversary

SZA teased her new project, Lana, which is what she's calling the deluxe version of her 2022 album, SOS, on Instagram, on Sunday. In doing so, she shared several pictures that could be possible cover art options. Before that, however, she reflected on the one-year anniversary of SOS.

“A day late but Happy 1 year anniversary to an album that is ACTIVELY CHANGING MY LIFE .. like rn currently changing my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “I haven’t processed this year AT ALL cause it’s still happening. This is beyond my wildest dreams. I never imagined we’d accomplish a fraction of the accolades that came from this .. it often doesn’t feel real and it’s funny cause I swore I’d know what to do if it ever happened . turns out I I froze .. I know the perils of drinking the koolaid so I won’t dabble in that .. but I have to express the immense GRATITUDE I have for every person that made this possible. Every person that’s been apart of this journey."

SZA Performs On The "SOS" Tour

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - MARCH 19: Singer SZA performs on stage during her 'The SOS North American Tour' at Rogers Arena on March 19, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

SZA continued: "Thank you to GOD and to my incredible TEAM and My FAMILY. My ancestors. Thank you to every person that streamed this album, came to a show, blasted it in traffic and connected w ANY part of me. To everyone that continues to believe in me and be patient w me as I figure it all out . your my driving force. I love you.”

SZA Teases "Lana" Cover Art

Afterward, she posted six total photos of herself featuring an explicit content warning all bearing the caption: "Lana." She's yet to announce a release date for the project. Check out all of the options for the cover artwork SZA teased on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on SZA on HotNewHipHop.

