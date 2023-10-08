SZA Has A Blast Onstage In Brooklyn, Teases Mini “Lana” Tour

Over the weekend, SZA brought her SOS tour to Brooklyn, gracing the stage at Barclays Center on October 6 and 7. By the looks of things, the hitmaker had a blast, going wild onstage and showing off her moves in a new clip making its rounds online. The NYC crowd certainly matched her energy, praising the hitmaker for her enthusiastic performance on social media.

SZA is scheduled to perform in the midwest next, stopping in Chicago and St. Louis before heading to the south. She'll wrap up her SOS tour in December, closing with dates in Phoenix, NYC, and Boston. It's no secret that SZA puts on some impressing live performances, and it looks like fans could be in for even more shows. The "Kill Bill" songstress took to Twitter recently, sharing that she's been considering going on an "intimate mini tour" in support of the deluxe edition of her SOS album, Lana.

SZA Shows Off Her Dance Moves

"Was thinking I wanna do an intimate mini tour for deluxe," she wrote. SZA made it clear, however, that she'll only be stopping in the cities that have shown her the most love throughout her SOS tour. "But ONLY in the most turnt cities form SOS tour," she added. "I made a list . Y’all deserve a reward . I’m so grateful." The only cities she's seemingly confirmed as a sure bet for the hypothetical tour are Atlanta and Baltimore.

Fans are out in full force, pleading her to come to their respective cities. Though she's yet to officially announce anything, supporters are looking forward to more news on the Lana tour. What do you think of SZA's dance moves at her Brooklyn SOS tour stop? Are you looking forward to her potential mini Lana tour? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on SZA.

