SZA’s “SOS” Becomes Longest Running #1 R&B Album

SZA has had a spectacular 2023. After releasing her highly-anticipated new album SOS to massive critical acclaim last year, great commercial success has followed. The album scored a stunning 10-week run at number one on the Billboard 200 following its debut at the top spot. It spent an equally impressive 21 weeks atop the combination Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. But its most impressive accomplishment came on the Top R&B Albums chart and its success just turned record-breaking.

This week it was confirmed that SOS was spending its record-breaking 41st week at the number one spot on the official Top R&B Albums chart. That officially broke the record for the longest run on the top of the charts since its inception in 2013. She took the record from The Weeknd's After Hours which tapped out after 40 weeks at the very top in 2021. Elsewhere albums like Doja Cat's Planet Her and Bruno Mars' 24k Magic racked up more than 25 weeks at the top spot.

SZA Breaks Yet Another Chart Record

SZA has also achieved quite a bit of success on the Hot 100. The SOS single "Kill Bill" reached the top spot on the chart for a week back in March. When the new charts were released earlier this week she was once again on top. Her new collaboration with Drake "Slime You Out" just debuted at the number one spot. She's the only artist to score two number-one hits so far in 2023 and her single "Snooze" just reached a new peak of its own at #3 this week.

Last week, SZA teamed up with Jean Dawson for a beautiful and multi-faceted new single. The song is already pushing two million streams on Spotify and has the chance to land among Dawson's biggest hits. Her chart run could continue indefinitely as there's a deluxe version of SOS with new songs on the way later this year. What do you think of SZA continuing to smash Billboard chart records? Let us know in the comment section below.

