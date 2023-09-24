SZA & Jean Dawson’s “NO SZNS” Fits Right Into Our “R&B Season” Playlist Update

We're almost at the last leg of the year, but our R&B Season playlist updates aren't getting any less stacked. Moreover, this week saw a lot of soulful tracks and a few robust projects to sink our ears into, including from some of the genre's biggest names. For example, the one and only SZA assisted the endlessly creative and idiosyncratic Jean Dawson on their latest single "NO SZNS." It's a tender and guitar-led duet with powerful vocal performances, an anthemic chorus, and atmospheric instrumental embellishments. If you need a moment to breathe and relax after a busy week, spin this cut and get lost in it.

In addition, Brent Faiyaz makes his return to R&B Season with a woozy, sultry, and intoxicating jam, "WY@." The crooner is well-known for his dreamy soundscapes and buttery vocals, and this song does what his fans love him for best. On the other side of that spectrum we have 070 Shake, whose track "Black Dress" takes more inspiration from dramatic and cavernous rock production. Deep guitar tones, a slow but consistent drum pattern, and additional synth passages make it a near-four-minute journey.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

To pick things up a little more on our R&B Season playlist, we have the aptly titled "Pick It Up" from Jermaine Dupri and Jacquees. While other songs this week sit in emotive spaces, this song is concerned with little else other than a head-bobbing groove and smooth, romantic vocal harmonies. If you missed that low-tempo vibe, though, Amindi's "bake" featuring Jordan Ward will loop you right back into that trance. Not only that, if you want even more, then she has a whole new mixtape, Take What You Need, offering 14 more gems.

Finally, another notable project release this week came from K. Michelle, who dropped I'M THE PROBLEM. One of its standout tracks is "This Man," which is a simple but effective piano ballad with crisp snaps and a gorgeous performance from the Memphis-born hitmaker. Hopefully this update brought you some new songs to check out and reminded you of how great the genre's biggest stars remain. Check out the R&B Season playlist above and stay up to date on HNHH for more great music releases each week.

