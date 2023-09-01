K. Michelle Announces Departure From R&B, Says She’s Sticking To Country Music

K. Michelle recently announced her upcoming album, I’m The Problem, for September 2023 release. Alongside the news, she also dropped off a soulful new single titled “I’m The Problem.” It’ll be the last R&B album she ever releases, marking her departure from the genre. Recently, the performer sat down with The Shade Room to discuss the career pivot.

K. Michelle shared that she’s set to appear on a tribute album to one of her favorite groups from her childhood, The Judds. She expressed her excitement for the opportunity, even getting emotional. Jelly Roll, Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, and more are also featured on A Tribute to the Judds, which is set to drop in October of this year. “It was really unreal because they keep telling you like, ‘you can’t sing that cuz you’re Black,'” she explained. “I only did R&B because y’all kept telling me I couldn’t do that because of how I look or act.”

K. Michelle Says I’m The Problem Is Her Last R&B Album

“To see a full circle, that’s crazy to me,” she continued. “To see that you’re on an album with Dolly Parton and everybody.” K. Michelle also went on to describe her experience performing at CMA Fest, revealing that it was much different than performances she’s done in the past. She says that she again felt held back from performing there previously, due to who she is. “CMA Fest for any country artist is huge,” she explained. “It was just amazing for me.”

“It’s really crazy, cuz it feels like when I do the things in my genre that I’m known for, I really be feeling like I have to fight my people to sing my music,” she revealed. The performer went on to say that if she’s going to be fighting for something, she’d rather fight for something that can inspire the younger generation. “If I’m gonna fight it’s gonna be for history,” she explained. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on K. Michelle.

