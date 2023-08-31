Charlamagne Tha God Clarifies That K. Michelle Isn’t Banned From “Breakfast Club”

During a recent appearance on The Shade Room, singer K. Michelle claimed that she was banned from The Breakfast Club and the Sony building entirely. As a part of her statement she also included details about how Michael Jackson and DMX had also reportedly been banned from the building. That revelation left fans pouring through various appearances she had made on the show in the past looking for an explanation. Subsequently in a new episode, Charlamagne Tha God is responding.

One thing he does agree with is that Michael Jackson did have unrelated issues with Sony. But he denies pretty much everything else, both the allegations that DMX was banned during his life and that K. Michelle wasn’t allowed. Charlamagne clarifies that Michelle is “Welcomed on the breakfast club anytime.” Significantly, one thing he doesn’t mention is the reported issues between Michelle and co-host Angela Yee. Consequently their beef dates all the way back to a 2016 appearance on the show where Michelle confronted Angela. Check out Charlamagne Tha God’s response below.

K. Michelle Is Welcome On “The Breakfast Club”

Fans in the comments has strong reactions to the whole situation, many of which took issue with Angela Yee’s role in everything. “NEVER been an Angela Yee fan” reads one of the top comments. “She was banned because of Yee messy ass,” another agrees. But not all of the comments took the same tone. “I love Yee, that wasn’t Yee fault. Plus Yee is truly for her peoples,” an entirely different comment expresses.

Charlamagne Tha God is often dealing in controversy. Earlier this month fans rolled their eyes when he asked Yo Gotti exactly how far he was from the streets. The clip went viral even though there didn’t seem to be any bad blood between them in the moment. What do you think of Charlamagne Tha God’s response to K. Michelle claiming she was banned from The Breakfast Club? Let us know in the comment section below.

