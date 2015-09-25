Singer K. Michelle came to fame in 2009 after signing a deal to Jive Records and releasing the single “Fakin’ It” with Missy Elliot. After several years of mild success and appearing on the VH1 series "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," she landed a deal with Atlantic Records and released her studio album Rebellious Soul on August 13, 2013. The album was a hit, toping at the number 2 spot on the US Billboard 200 and number on the US R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. She has worked with many artists including Meek Mill, Young Jeezy, Rick Ross, J. Cole, Juicy J, Gucci Mane, Bobby V, August Alsina, Jadakiss, Lil Boosie, Keyshia Cole, Ne-Yo, and R. Kelly.