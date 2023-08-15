Mondaii Talks Making Feel Good Music, Writing For K. Michelle, And Being Mentored By Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

There is plenty of talent to be found in the lush expanses of Georgia. The Peach State is a leading force in all genres of music, but it’s had quite a run in Hip Hop. Labels like Quality Control Music and Young Stoner Life have helped develop Platinum-selling voices from Atlanta and beyond, and in a small town called Thomaston, a young Mondaii was waiting for his chance at stardom.

As a rapper with the soul of a country boy, Mondaii, real name Tony Matthews, navigates his burgeoning career with a determined spirit. His journey, magnified by his rich Southern heritage, resonates with those who hear the authenticity in his words and the strength behind his usually soft-spoken demeanor. His path to this place—albeit still early in his career—reads like a stroke of luck. While immersed in his day job at one of K. Michelle‘s restaurants, little did Mondaii know that his artistry would catch the discerning ear of the very singer he worked for.

Discovering his musical brilliance through the digital whispers of social media, K. Michelle extended an invitation to collaborate. She recognized the gold mine of talent before her, changing the trajectory of Mondaii’s future. Thus, began his ascent, co-penning tracks for the hitmaking singer, with some blossoming as singles and others waiting in the wings for the release of her upcoming album.

Photo Provided By Alex B. Rogers

I remember just seeing Eminem, “Forgot About Dre.” I said, wait a minute. He’s a white rapper that sounds like this. It taught me that, wow, Hip Hop really comes in all shapes, sizes, colors, orientations. It’s about the craft, and not so much about everything else. -Mondaii

Yet, it isn’t just his songwriting that sets him apart. Recognized and celebrated by the iconic duo of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Mondaii received a grant that furthered his musical journey and cultivated deep-rooted mentorships. Today, these legendary producers stand beside him, guiding and nurturing as Mondaii crafts his own legacy.

From the onset of our interview with Mondaii, it was clear that he is a young man with a dream in his heart and his eye on the prize. He’s tackled every opportunity headfirst, hoping that the music he creates will resonate with listeners who may be overlooked, but who still push forward with confidence. Read through our expansive (and fun!) conversation with this emerging artist as he speaks with us about his roots, songwriting for K. Michelle, wise advice from Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, his dream collaborations with Pink and Nicki Minaj, being open about his sexuality, and remaining authentic in an industry that often dulls one’s shine.

This interview has been slightly edited for clarity.

HotNewHipHop: So I see that you’re a Georgia native. And, of course, Georgia has been spitting out hitmakers and talents for as long as I can remember. What inspired you to pursue music professionally, and not just as something you’re just doing on the side?

Mondaii: Well, I’ve always had a dream of doing music. But what made me do it professionally is I saw how much money could be made from songwriting. I see people living different types of lifestyles. If this is what I love, then why wouldn’t I want to pursue this as a career? I mean, I never seen myself clocking in—and no shade to the people that do this, you know what I mean? I never really seen myself clocking in like a normal nine-to-five. Sometimes, I feel like I have ADHD, my attention span is short, for one. So, me doing something routine could get very monotonous fast for me. And I felt like, my purpose and my God-given calling was music.

In 2017, I would make these Rap videos where I would do covers on Instagram to people’s tracks. I’ll maybe do an eight to 16-bar freestyle. I just started doing it more consistently. One day, K. Michelle saw it and sent me a DM! And she was like, wow, I didn’t know he was talented. I want to work with you on my album. And I was like, wow. Here’s my chance. Alright, we’re doing it! We’re doing it! Kind of like that.

That’s incredible! I heard that at the time you were working at K. Michelle’s restaurant?

Yes, I was. I was working as a server. And I would never mention to her that I did music. Because although it was K. Michelle’s restaurant, she had like a manager to oversee. So, I really never see her, she’d be calling the big shots. Even when times where I did see her, it was not like I was dying to say, “Hey, here, check out my mixtape.” Because I know, before I met K. Michelle, I’d be afraid. I’d be like, “Y’all, K. Michelle’s gonna curse me out. Like, she’s gonna go off and then I’m gonna be jobless.” [laughs] So, I never said that I did music.

However, right next door to K. Michelle’s restaurant was Killer Mike’s barbershop. And I remember after work, I’ll be outside with my friends, some of the workers over there, and we have little cyphers in front of the restaurant and stuff. And I remember one of the chefs at K. Michelle’s restaurant—I don’t know if she showed K. Michelle, or one of my other co-workers that were higher up in position than I was showing her that I rapped. But long story short, she found out, and she was like, “Yeah, well, you never said anything.” And I was like, you know, I was scared of her like [laughs]. So, that’s how that happened.

And what tracks did you work with her on specifically?

Okay, so in 2017, I started working with K. Michelle. So, I would do her smaller projects. I worked on her mixtape. I remember she would just send me all kinds of cool creative ideas and be like, “What can you do to this?” And I feel like she would get a kick out of how fast I can send her something back. Like, so many different people’s songs. One time she sent me “Playing Games” by Summer Walker, I came up with something super fast and sent it back to her. She would send me all the hottest tracks that are out that she wanted to do.

I remember this Cardi B song. And she just sent it to me, and I’ll send her something back really, really quick. But that was on her mixtape stuff, which was really, really good. Now, fast forward. You know, I was starting out. I’ve always been a songwriter, and I like to write songs, but I would write mostly Hip Hop tracks. So, what was really special about our relationship is I feel like she saw something in me that I didn’t see myself at the time.

But I didn’t sell myself short. Because at the time, she was like, “Hey, enough with the mixtape stuff. I want you to work with me on my album.” I listened to R&B growing up as a kid, but I never wrote any R&B music. So, it was something new for me to do, but I liked writing. I took it on as a challenge. And fast forward to today, I’m her I’m the Problem album, which is supposed to be released very soon. I’m gonna have a total of nine songs on the album.

Photo Provided By Alex B. Rogers

Dang!

You can check out two songs that I’ve already written. I’m on “Wherever the D*ck May Land.” It’s featuring Gloss Up from Quality Control. I wrote on that one that’s currently out. And I also wrote on the track that she has out called “You.” So, those are two singles that I have out on her album right now. And I have seven more coming. Excited for those to come out!

That’s incredible. Congratulations on that. Because that’s a very—that’s a story that doesn’t happen to everybody. It’s just taking advantage of an opportunity that’s presented to you and then just watching it unfold over the course of years to something better. I love those hustling-from-the-bottom stories, you know? And you said this was your introduction to writing for R&B. What is a huge lesson, just as a songwriter in general, that you learned? What’s something that you just have observed in the songwriting process?

Well, I think one of the most valuable things that I’ve learned is to get your business together. You know, it’s not called the music music, it’s called the music business for a reason [laughs]. And, you know, I want to keep this interview on a positive light note. But, I have had instances where I’ve worked with artists, and I’ve had music that I was a part of that necessarily wasn’t credited for. But, you know, all in all, it taught me, okay, this is how you should be moving.

You’re in the studio, get splits. As an up-and-coming writer, you know, I used to be scared to make people feel uncomfortable or will make me feel uncomfortable to conduct business after. If you’re in a studio, we’re all creative, we’re all hyped about the song. “Yeah, yeah, that’s the one, that’s the one!” And then I gotta be like, “Alright, y’all. Okay, so I’m gonna need your information. I’m going to share information.” [Laughs] You see how that can be like a mood killer?

I was scared to do that. Sometimes I would be like, “I’ll just wait later,” you know? I mean, they clearly see I was on the song. But no, you wait later, people get amnesia. You got people handling the business that wasn’t even in the studio. And next thing you know, you’re gonna look on the credits, and you’ll be like, “Wait a minute. Where I’m at?!” [laughs] If anything, I feel like, you know, it’s taught me how to be a boss. And it’s taught me to be my own bodyguard. Nobody’s gonna take up for me and speak up for me how I’m gonna do it for myself.

That’s really true. Yeah, especially out here in the Music Music! [laughs] Well, keeping that energy, as you said of something that’s positive and coming off of the lessons that you’ve learned and what you see is valuable… I know that Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have been mentors and friends to you. That’s super interesting to me because I have loved them since my childhood, way back when the dinosaurs roamed the earth [laughs]. I was a Janet girl, Ms. Jackson, if you’re nasty. Talk about how you met and developed a relationship with them. How that has influenced your career? And just the advice from monumental legends like them?

Oh, yes! First of all, I love them. They’re like my big uncles. I be like, ‘Yo! Big Unc!” Literally, I was just talking to Mr. Jimmy today, actually. Um, but yeah, I met them by applying. I met them through the opportunity of applying for a grant. So, last year, they had a grant, they partnered with the Black Music Coalition. And of course, they awarded up-and-coming musicians, an award to help them out.

So, during that time, I really didn’t live in Atlanta, but I would always be here. And I’m not even going to hold you, I was struggling. I wanted to be in Atlanta so bad. I was trying to get on people’s albums, in the studio, I was sleeping in my car. It was really, really rough for me. And I applied for this grant. I almost didn’t apply because I felt like, what are the chances? You got so many people that are doing things way better than I am? You know what I mean? What are the chances? People with more impressive accolades than me? What are the chances that I’m gonna get this grant by applying?

I saw the grant, and I saw some of my friends applying and saying, hey, tag me in this. I kind of hate being one of those people because I feel spammy. Anyway, I felt like God really put it on my spirit to like, “Listen, boy, go’n ahead and apply for that grant.” Because that’s just our relationship [laughs]. So, I applied, and maybe a month or so went by. I was still in my parents’ house in the country in a small town called Thomaston, Georgia. I think I was running some errands for my mom, and I got a call from a random number. It was like, “Hey, you’re a finalist in the Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Musicmakers Grant.” And I was like, “Oh, what?! Like, really?” I was so stunned. I remember being super excited.

But I don’t even think that I was as much excited that I was a finalist with the grant. I was just super excited that Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis knew who I was, a small boy from a country town in Georgia. So small people go to Walmart for fun, you know what I’m saying? Like, they know me. What?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Matthews (@mondaiimusic)

So, I was super excited about that. Fast forward. I had heard I was a finalist, they flew me out to L.A. to meet with them. And I met with them, I chopped it up with them. We talked about music. I feel like we connected instantly. You know what I mean? They just have really, really great spirits. They really had like a very mentor and father figure-like presence. They’re legends in this game. Yeah. So, I told them my story. I feel like they resonated a lot with me. And I was awarded the grant.

And then, after being awarded the grant, I sat down and chopped it up with Mr. Terry and Mr. Jimmy. Mr. Terry tells me…he sits me down. He says, “You know, when you’re out here in L.A., you’re getting all those awards and everything. Don’t stare up at the Hollywood sign too long because you might crash.” So, I’m looking like, I feel like it’s a message, but what does that mean?

He says, “Don’t stare at the Hollywood sign so wrong, you might crash.” So, you know, I pondered a little while, I came back to him. And I said, “I got it. I know what it means.” And we talked, and the meaning of what he said was so profound. He’s basically saying, you know, don’t chase what’s in, or what you think is glitz and glam or trendy. Because you might crash.

Not that you literally might crash, but you could crash because you might burn yourself out. And he was telling me the premise of that Hollywood sign. The glitz and glam of the industry are not the same premise of why you are gifted your gift. Yeah. And he was basically saying if you were given your gift to be impactful and make a difference in the world, then that should be your motivator, always. That’ll continue driving you when you don’t get the yeses that you need. Or you don’t have the instant gratification that you need or you would like. Do you get what I’m saying? So, he was like, “Just always know what your motivating factor is and strive to do great things in music, so that you could give back, as well.”

Read More: Nicki Minaj Looks Stunning In Behind The Scenes Clip From New Photoshoot

That’s really good. Because you can see it all the time in interviews, on Instagram, social media, all over. Artists, they’ll tweet or put in a caption—you can tell they’re just burnt out, they’re just tired. You gotta get up here and put on this TikTok video because that’s viral right now. And you gotta make this song with this person because that’s what’s hot right now. And it removes them from their authenticity of why they even got into it in the first place.

But speaking of one’s authenticity, you touch on your sexuality in your music. We’re seeing an influx of queer artists being comfortable with incorporating their creative talents with just who they are and how they live their lives. This is in an industry with a history of telling people to hide that part of themselves. Why do you feel it’s important for you to share that in your music?

You know, I feel like it’s very important for me to include that part of my life and my music because it is me. And it’s actually a big reason of why I have a strong passion for music and how I got into music in general. I felt like growing up as a kid, I feel like people could see things on people. People like to pretend that they don’t know. I felt like I always tried to be something I was not. I’m from a small country town. My parents are Southern Baptists. So, I was always told, if you’re gay, you’re going to hell, you’re gonna burn in hell. Zero to 100!

How everybody else be forgiven for their sins, but I’m going to hell? [laughs] No, option me, though. So, yeah, I just remember not being able to fit in. I always remember trying to change. I remember trying to always change things about myself. People always tell me, “Oh, you don’t need to walk like that.” Or, “You don’t need to sound like that. Put some more bass in your voice! Men don’t talk like that. Men don’t do this, men don’t do that.” And you’re trying to change all these things about yourself. You will lose your mind.

I thought maybe I’ll fit in more if I play football, maybe more masculine. Did not work. I tried to play basketball, did not work. So, I’m like, what? How can I be there with my peers? How can I fit in without being ostracized? I mean, I’ve always had a unique voice that I was a little bit insecure about because I sound different from my average male peers. So, I was like, I’ll try this out. I’ll try that out. I know, I’ll try rapping.

And I remember just seeing Eminem, “Forgot About Dre.” I said, wait a minute. He’s a white rapper that sounds like this. It taught me that, wow, Hip Hop really comes in all shapes, sizes, colors, orientations. It’s about the craft, and not so much about everything else. So, I started rapping. I’m not gonna tell you a lie and say I was just instantly good. I actually sucked [laughs]. But I wanted to do it, so I just kept studying the craft, learning different techniques, and I gradually got really, really, really good at it.

It’s to the point where I was like, “Oh, I’m gonna pop my ish!” I feel like it’s a sport for me now, I want to be the best. I’m coming to compete. So, I feel like my sexuality has definitely been a part of my music. That’s why I want to include it because I feel that with me, not really having a close-knit group to go to growing up, I feel like I want to put that more in the music so we can normalize certain things. Normalize that it’s regardless of your sexual orientation or your interests.

People like to classify LGBTQ with a rainbow. But it’s ironic that it’s a rainbow that has multi colors. But we’re only viewed in one color spectrum. And I want to let people know that, hey, we have layers. You know, we’re not all flamboyant, death-dropping, duck-walking, you know what I mean? We have layers, we’re all unique. We all possess different things. And I don’t want to be just limited to, you know, making gay music or music for the queer community. I want to make music for everybody. Yeah, we’re artists. Yes, I am. But I’m going to make music for everyone.

That’s amazing. And how would you define your music? Like, “My music is for people that _____”?

My music is for people who want to feel good about themselves and spread love to others. I just want to empower people. And I want to make them feel like they’re the ish, because they are.

And what can we expect from your upcoming project?

Well, I have an upcoming project called Boy Interrupted. And I feel like you can expect some bops that are gonna make you feel good. Also, I feel like we can expect some more reflective songs that are gonna be a little bit more thought-provoking. I like giving food for thought in my lyrics.

Okay, all right. Well, food for thought, sprinkle, sprinkle [laughs]. Of course, you’ve already worked with K. Michelle, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are your mentors, you got your foot in the door coming out of a little country town and doing some big things. What are some dream collabs? If you could manifest something right now, get a phone call, three artists that you would be dying to stop everything you’re doing and just hop in the studio with?

Oh, my goodness. So, it’s going to be a random selection. I would say my dream collaboration will be Nicki Minaj. Like, everything to be in the studio with Nicki Minaj, whether writing on a project or us collaborating. I feel like growing up, just the confidence in which she attacked her lyrics—before her, I really, really liked Biggie Smalls, but you know, that collaboration wouldn’t be possible unless someone regenerated his voice. So, I would say the first one would be Nicki Minaj.

The second one would be Pink. I really love listening to Pink as an adolescent and in my middle school years. I feel like Pink lowkey inspired my songwriting because I like to tell tales of triumph that wins. Like, I was once the underdog, just like feeling in power, or stories of where you can go from down here but go up there? Because I feel like that’s been my life. So, I would like to collaborate with Pink because she makes those timeless, empowering hits. And who else…

Hold on, hold on. What Pink are we talking about? Are we talking about Pop Pink? Are we talking about Country Pink? The belting out ballads Pink?

It could be whatever! I love my early 2000s Pink. “You and Your Hand” and “Family Portrait.” I like that. That was cool because I do Alternative music as well. I write that as well. But I would also like ballad Pink, create something timeless. I want to create timeless music, I don’t want to create anything that’s just for the now. That even when I’m gone, it can transcend across time, you know?

Yeah. That replay value from one generation to the next.

Yes. And I think my third collaboration would be…this is so hard. Does it have to be an artists or producer?

It could be anything!

Mr. Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis!

Oh, of course. Of course!

Of course! They already got the game on lock. Been producing hits for years. You know? I feel like I’m talented. We know they’re legends! [laughs]

Yeah, that is the perfect answer. Because the good lord knows if I had an ounce of musical talent, I’d be chasing them around the country…begging! [laughs] And this is my last question. I asked it to everybody. It’s harmless. So, we know that celebrity in and of itself is an illusion, right? When people look at artists, they see them for what they think they are. Fans see them as whatever they can find on social media or in interviews or in their artistry. And even people on an artist’s team have expectations of what they should be doing to work on their career. Families have expectations of who they are within the household unit. As an artist, what is something about the heart of who you are as a person that doesn’t always translate because this veil of celebrity can be almost a boundary between you and the general public, or even just the world?

Wow, that is a very thought-provoking question [laughs].

That’s why I asked it last!

Wow. Because look, I’m trying to figure out if this is an interview or a therapy session [laughs]. But no, I think something that gets overlooked due to the expectations from the music industry about me is that—wow. That’s a great question. I’m over here, like, stuck. I don’t know…that gets overlooked? Maybe it does. But I, I guess that I’m not always confident. I’m not always as confident as my lyrics may portray me.

I know, I pop mad ish in my lyrics. If anybody knows me, I’m pretty soft-spoken. I’m very considerate of others. I’m an extreme empath. Like, I feel, and I sense energies very easily. So, I have a really, really, really big heart at the end of the day. And I really try my best to help people. Even with my music, I want to make people feel good. I’ve felt not seen so many times in this music industry, or overlooked due to what I perceive you have to have to make it in this industry.

People like things that are flashy, that are boastful, but at the end of the day, I’m just a regular guy. I’m regular. I feel just like the next person, I get my feelings hurt sometimes when I put them on the line. I’m not always the most confident. So, sometimes I had to just pep myself up and encourage myself. That’s something that I feel like could get lost in translation with my music and in the industry. That I’m just a regular guy trying to strive to make it through this thing called life.